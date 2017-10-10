The five best MTN8 Cup finals in the last 10 years
2009 - Ajax completely annihilated
Ajax Cape Town went into this encounter against Lamontville Golden Arrows as the favourites having knocked out Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs on their way to the final.
However, the Urban Warriors were humiliated 6-0 by a ruthless Arrows side at the Orlando Stadium on the 24th of October 2009.
Njabulo Manqana (brace), Thokozani Mshengu, Papi Zothwane and Richard Henyekane all netted for Arrows, while Ajax defender Dennis Ivanovs scored an own goal.
2011 - Manyisa's rocket hands Pirates trophy
Orlando Pirates midfielder Oupa Manyisa's long range screamer in the second leg of the semi-final against Mamelodi Sundowns had helped his side reach the final.
The Buccaneers took on their arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in a highly anticipated final at the FNB Stadium on the 10th of September 2011.
The diminutive midfielder again struck from long range in extra-time after the exhilarating match had ended in a goalless draw in regulation time.
The ball skidded off the turf and burst past the arms of Chiefs goalkeeper Khune and ultimately, Pirates ran out 1-0 wnners.
2013 - Platinum Stars cause a huge upset
Orlando Pirates were expected to win the trophy against Platinum Stars at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on the 28th of September 2013, as they had knocked out their fierce rivals Kaizer Chiefs in the semi-finals.
However, a stubborn Dikwena side took the lead in the first half through Robert Ng'ambi's goal, but Bucs defender Thabo Matlaba grabbed a late equalizer in the second half.
The match ended in a 1-1 stalemate in regulation time and there were no goals in extra-time in a rain-soaked encounter.
Stars went on to win 3-1 on penalties with Pirates strikers Ndumiso Mabena and Lennox Bacela failing to score from the spot-kick.
2014 - Sweet revenge for Chiefs
Kaizer Chiefs were seeking revenge against Orlando Pirates, who had defeated them in the 2011 final and 2013 semi-finals, when the two Soweto giants clashed at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on the 20th of September 2014.
Amakhosi broke the deadlock in the 28th minute through Tefu Mashamaite after the Pirates defence was caught napping and the lanky defender punished them.
The Buccaneers dominated the second-half, but they could not beat Amakhosi goalkeeper Brilliant Khuzwayo, who was on top form on the night and ultimately, Chiefs ran out 1-0 winners.
2016 - Much-fancied Sundowns stunned
Many had expected Mamelodi Sundowns to overcome Bidvest Wits when the two sides locked horns at the Mbombela Stadium on the 1st of October 2016.
However, Wits proved too strong for Sundowns in an action-packed encounter with Daine Klate and Eleazar Rodgers grabbing two first half goals for the Clever Boys.
One of the most decorated players in PSL history, Klate then sealed Wits' 3-0 emphatic victory in the second-half and the Clever Boys won their first major trophy in 21 years.