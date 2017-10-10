The five best MTN8 Cup finals in the last 10 years

2009 - Ajax completely annihilated

Ajax Cape Town went into this encounter against Lamontville Golden Arrows as the favourites having knocked out Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs on their way to the final.

However, the Urban Warriors were humiliated 6-0 by a ruthless Arrows side at the Orlando Stadium on the 24th of October 2009.

Njabulo Manqana (brace), Thokozani Mshengu, Papi Zothwane and Richard Henyekane all netted for Arrows, while Ajax defender Dennis Ivanovs scored an own goal.

2011 - Manyisa's rocket hands Pirates trophy

Orlando Pirates midfielder Oupa Manyisa's long range screamer in the second leg of the semi-final against Mamelodi Sundowns had helped his side reach the final.

The Buccaneers took on their arch-rivals Kaizer Chiefs in a highly anticipated final at the FNB Stadium on the 10th of September 2011.



The diminutive midfielder again struck from long range in extra-time after the exhilarating match had ended in a goalless draw in regulation time.

The ball skidded off the turf and burst past the arms of Chiefs goalkeeper Khune and ultimately, Pirates ran out 1-0 wnners.

2013 - Platinum Stars cause a huge upset

