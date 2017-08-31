Five of the best: New PSG man Kylian Mbappe's finest goals for Monaco

Before sealing a move to Paris Saint-Germain, Kylian Mbappe scored 27 times for Monaco - we pick out five of his best strikes.

There may be some bitterness from Monaco fans towards Kylian Mbappe as he turns out for Ligue 1 rivals Paris Saint-Germain this season, but few could have predicted his monumental rise to become such a key player at Stade Louis II.

The France international made his debut in December 2015, before sparkling in a further 59 first-team appearances in all competitions, scoring 27 goals, and then agreeing a loan move to PSG that is expected to end with him becoming the world's second most expensive player.

Mbappe was a key member of the Monaco squad that won the Ligue 1 title and reached the Champions League semi-finals in 2016-17, giving the club's supporters some memorable moments along the way.

We have picked out five of his best goals en route to superstardom.

Montpellier 1 Monaco 2 - Ligue 1 - February 7, 2016

This strike away at Montpellier showed the raw pace and finishing ability that have become Mbappe's trademark.

Running at a frightening speed from wide on the left, he left veteran defender Hilton in his wake and, as Geoffrey Jourden advanced to close the angle, slipped a cheeky finish through the goalkeeper's legs.

Manchester City 5 Monaco 3 - Champions League - February 21, 2017

The goal that announced Mbappe on the European stage came in a Champions League clash at the Etihad Stadium.

In his first start in the competition, the 18-year-old put his side 2-1 up five minutes before half-time with an emphatic effort. Catching a back-peddling City defence unaware, he rifled a superb, powerful effort high past Willy Caballero.

Marseille 3 Monaco 4 - Coupe de France - March 1, 2017

Proving he can do the damage without the ball, Mbappe displayed intelligent movement and a deft touch to notch in this extra-time victory.

He darted away from his marker and met Jemerson's grounded centre from the left at the near post, delicately angling the ball beyond Marseille goalkeeper Yoann Pele and into the far corner.

Borussia Dortmund 2 Monaco 3 - Champions League - April 12, 2017

After scoring twice against City in the last 16, Mbappe netted three times versus Borussia Dortmund in the quarter-finals and with his second strike in the away leg was the pick of the bunch.

Mbappe stole Lukasz Piszczek's pass ahead of Sokratis Papastathopoulos near the halfway line and raced clear, curling a delightful finish past Roman Burki's despairing drive from 20 yards.

Monaco 2 Saint-Etienne 0 - Ligue 1 - May 17, 2017

This was Mbappe's final goal for Monaco and quite the way to sign off as his side won the title.

He ran in behind the Saint-Etienne defence, latching onto Radamel Falcao's pass before shaping to shoot with his right foot. Mbappe instead sat goalkeeper Stephane Ruffier down and coolly finished into an open goal with his left.