Five KPL matches lined up this weekend

Five Kenyan Premier League matches are lined this weekend despite being a FIFA international week.

Nakumatt and Zoo Kericho return to the foray following Tuesday’s Court of Appeal’s decision that granted them membership in the top flight league pending a determination of the case on November 4.

Zoo will host high-flying Kakamega Homeboyz at the Kericho Green Stadium as Nakumatt takes struggling Muhoroni Youth at Ruaraka Grounds.

The shoppers will, however, be without key striker, Kepha Aswani who has been slapped with a one-match ban after accumulating five yellow cards.

Aswani is joint second with 10 goals in the top scorers’ table, just one behind joint leaders, Sofapaka’s Umaru Kasumba and his Ulinzi Stars counterpart, Stephen Waruru.

Masoud Juma-less Kariobangi Sharks will be looking to complete a double against AFC Leopards when the two sides squares it out at Kenyatta Stadium (Machakos) in a precursor of the eagerly anticipated GOtv Shield finals scheduled for October 20.

Both sides are going into the game with a poor record with Sharks boasting of just one win in the last four games same as Ingwe who have once in their last five outings.

Western Stima will take on Bandari at Moi Stadium in Kisumu as Sony Sugar hosts Ulinzi Stars in Awendo.