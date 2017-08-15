Five matches lined up as KPL action returns after two-week break

League leaders Gor Mahia will make a trip to the Lakeside City of Kisumu for a clash against Muhoroni Youth on Saturday

Five Kenyan Premier League matches are lined up for this weekend across the country as KPL action returns after a two-week break.

Leaders Gor Mahia will make a trip to the Lakeside City of Kisumu for a clash against Muhoroni Youth on Saturday, same as Posta Rangers, who will travel to face Chemelil on the same day.

Thika United will play host to Nzoia Sugar at the Thika Sub County Stadium while struggling Mathare United will face Zoo Kericho FC on Sunday.

Mathare United are currently placed 17th on the table, just a place above bottom with 17 points from 19 matches and they will be up against 12th placed Zoo FC at Ruaraka Grounds.

Sofapaka, fourth on the log with 31 points, just six less than leaders Gor Mahia, will square it out against Nakumatt FC at Nyayo Stadium on Sunday.

Nakumatt will be seeking to carry on their good form against Ulinzi Stars whom they stunned 1-0 in the last league match at Afraha Stadium to move to 10th on the table.