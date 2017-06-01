The five moments which saw Arsenal fall to their worst Premier League finish in 20 years

Wenger failed to finish in the top four for the first time in his career: Getty

Arsenal’s miserable 2016/17 campaign ended on a surprising high, with an FA Cup final victory over London rivals Chelsea.

For the first time since the 1995/96 season, when David Platt was playing in midfield and a young Welsh striker called John Hartson led the line with summer signing Dennis Bergkamp, Arsenal have missed out on a place in the Champions League. Next season, they will play in the rebranded Europa League for the very first time.

Arsenal’s season has been underwhelming and frustrating in equal measure, with the uncertainty surrounding Arsene Wenger’s future as manager of the club allowed to drag on until the bitter end, before he finally committed to a new two-year contract.

Here, we look at the five worst moments of Arsenal’s campaign.

Santi Cazorla ruled out for the season, 23 February 2017

With Santi Cazorla in their team, Arsenal’s win rate stands at over 60 per cent. Without him, that figures nosedives to a decidedly more modest 45 per cent. The Spaniard has long been one of Arsene Wenger’s most influential players and so the news that he was going to miss the rest of the season having suffered an ankle injury in October came as a hammer blow to the team.

Arsenal just weren’t the same team without him. Without his influence in the middle of the pitch, Arsenal scored fewer goals than the teams who went on to finish in the top-four, and when Mesut Ozil’s form dipped alarmingly towards the end of the season, the club appeared completely starved of creativity.

Champions League exit to Bayern Munich, 7 March 2017

Former Champions League finalists aren’t supposed to lose Round of 16 ties by eight goals. And yet Wenger’s team twice lost 5-1 to the German champions Bayern Munich in completely calamitous circumstances. This wasn’t a defeat, it was a humiliation, and Bayern’s subsequent exit to Real Madrid made the emphatic nature of Arsenal’s exit all the more harrowing.

The first defeat was hard to take and yet the second was perhaps even worse. Arsenal led 1-0 at half-time and, although they had no chance of winning the tie, it looked as though they were about to claw back some pride. Cue a Laurent Koscielny red card and yet another dismal collapse. The 10-2 aggregate defeat was the worst suffered by an English side in the Champions League.

