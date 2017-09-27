Five off-the-radar Mexico players Osorio should call up for World Cup qualifiers

When Mexico coach Juan Carlos Osorio was putting together the roster he will announce Thursday for October's World Cup qualifiers, he had options. Osorio already knows most of the names he will have on his list for the World Cup in Russia. He also knows his team will be in Russia, no matter what happens.

There's still motivation for Mexico to close out qualification strong and perhaps set a record for the best-ever Hex for a Mexico team. That would vindicate the heavily criticized Osorio in some ways. Nothing, however, would allow Osorio to thumb his nose at the critics like a successful World Cup.

As a coach known for making changes and leaving no stone unturned, he'll likely use the games against Trinidad and Tobago and Honduras as an opportunity to bring in some unfamiliar faces.

Certain familiar faces will not be part of the call-up. Center back Hector Moreno is likely out with an injury and Tigres winger Jurgen Damm will miss out as well because of a knee problem. There will be a few surprises, and Osorio has definitely called in players off the radar before (remember Candido Ramirez?). Here are a few options for players who haven't been involved with Mexico during the past year who might be worth bringing in

Omar Govea, Royal Excel Mouscron M

View photos Omar Govea More

Omar Govea is a young Mexican playing in the Belgian league on loan from Porto. Not only has he seen regular minutes in the Jupiler Pro League, he's doing so with a Royal Excel Mouscron that has surprised with its hot start this season, currently sitting third in the table. Govea scored a beautiful free kick to open the scoring Saturday in a 3-2 victory over Eupen. It's not traditional for players from Europe's smaller leagues to earn call-ups for Mexico, but Osorio is always willing to break with tradition and could reward Govea's hard work with a call.

Another player who made an early departure from Mexico, Jesus Corona went through a somewhat similar period. Tecatito played a fair amount for Dutch side FC Twente in the 2013-14 season but waited until the end of 2014 for his first El Tri call. Russia probably isn't a realistic goal for Govea, but Osorio might benefit from seeing him up close and introducing the 21-year-old to the national team setup.

I'm not sure how Govea fits into Osorio's system, but the coach likes midfielders who can sit deep but also surge forward and contribute to the attack. He's also from San Luis Potosi, where Mexico will play its October match against Trinidad and Tobago. That seems like divine providence.

Adrian Aldrete, Cruz Azul D

View photos Adrian Aldrete Cruz Azul More

Read More