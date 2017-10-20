Five players to watch in the Soweto Derby

Siyabonga Ngezana

Kaizer Chiefs, Siyabonga Ngezana More

The 19-year-old defender is oozing with confidence after impressing on his PSL debut for Amakhosi in a massive encounter against Mamelodi Sundowns on Tuesday.

Ngezana was thrown into the deep end against the former PSL champions and he produced a man of the match performance - scoring the opening goal as Chiefs beat Sundowns 2-1 in Pretoria.

The South Africa youth international is now expected to start at right-back against Pirates with Ramahlwe Mphahlele and Kgotso Moleko out injured.



Mpho Makola

Orlando Pirates, Mpho Makola & Kaizer Chiefs, Hendrick Ekstein More