Five questions that need to be answered before the summer transfer window slams shut later this month

The football season may have finally opened, but the transfer window still hasn’t closed, and the fact that Premier League clubs are currently considering trying to synchronise the two shows just how problematic that can be.

Quite simply, there are a number of unresolved storylines and questions that have already complicated the start of the new campaign for pretty much every club, but there are a few that have bigger influence than most…

1. What will happen with Van Dijk?

This was a story that hasn’t seen too much tangible movement in the last two weeks, but that actually became all the more important because of some of the calamitous defending on show in the Premier League’s opening weekend - especially Liverpool and Chelsea’s.

View photos Liverpool have been repeatedly linked with a move for Van Dijk (Getty) More

Both of them and Manchester City want Van Dijk but only one of those pursuits has so far been publicly prominent, and that is because Liverpool have had to apologise for an illegal approach. It means that they have to tread very carefully over what they do next, even as Van Dijk has put in a transfer request. That makes it likelier he will eventually move, although the Independent understands Southampton would still prefer not to do business with Liverpool and that could yet create something of an auction elsewhere.

As one of the best notionally available centre-halves on the market, the collective improvement Van Dijk would cause could be responsible for an extra five to 10 points for a side. That could also end up the difference in the title race.

2. Will Chelsea get the improvements they so badly need?

View photos Conte is desperate for reinforcements (Getty) More

It’s already the story from the opening weekend, all the more so because it already has shades of one of the biggest stories of the last few years: the champions’ collapse of 2015-16. While it remains open to question whether some of the parallels with that “Mourinho season” - as Antonio Conte himself put it - will actually lead to the same kind of situation again, the reality is it will be much more likely if the Italian doesn’t get the players he needs.

The 3-2 defeat to Burnley made that clear. He simply needs a lot more depth, and wants at least four players: two wing-backs, a midfielder, a forward and ideally another centre-half. So far, with just over two weeks of the window left, they look likeliest to get just two of those although there is still so much work to be done even on them: Danny Drinkwater for the middle, and Sandro for the wing.

