Five-star Manchester City put pointless Crystal Palace to the sword as Raheem Sterling scores a brace

A glance at the Premier League table on Saturday morning suggested that this should be a cakewalk for Manchester City, the division’s leaders and joint-top scorers, against a Crystal Palace outfit that has made the worst-ever start to a top-flight season.

The south Londoners made them wait for their walkover, however. Like a typical Roy Hodgson team, sitting deep and thoroughly drilled, Palace had several chances to take the lead and frustrated their hosts for the best part of the first 45 minutes. Then, the floodgates opened.

Once Leroy Sané’s brilliant breakthrough put City ahead on the cusp of half-time, it felt inevitable that this contest would end with a large margin on the scoreboard. A Raheem Sterling brace, a Sergio Aguero header and a late beauty from forgotten man Fabian Delph made it five in all and consigned the visitors to their sixth consecutive defeat.

View photos Raheem Sterling scores his second past Wayne Hennessey (AFP/Getty Images) More

Palace still have no win, no points or no goals in a season that, at six weeks old, can hardly be called ‘new’ anymore, and they almost shot themselves in the foot as early as the seventh minute. Mamadou Sakho, making his first Premier League start since completing his long-awaited move from Liverpool last month, thought it wise to clear a Kevin De Bruyne cross by sending a diving header towards his own goal. It hit the post.

That moment sent a shudder through the away support but it was not long before Palace responded in kind. Ruben Loftus-Cheek, the young Chelsea loanee searching for his first consistent run of top-flight minutes, caught the eye playing off lone striker Christian Benteke and no more so than when some nimble footwork beat John Stones and his deflected shot hit the outside of the upright.

The 21-year-old had another chance to end Palace’s record-breaking wait for a Premier League goal – which now stands at 540 long minutes – when a Timothy Fosu-Mensah cross deflected into his path off Fernandinho, but his sliced attempt glanced across the face of goal. It was the home support’s turn to be nervy now and they will also be sweating over the fitness of Benjamin Mendy, who departed on the half hour mark after injuring himself in a clumsy tackle on Andros Townsend.

View photos Leroy Sane (AFP) More

With the half-time whistle nearing, Guardiola called a ball-boy over for what looked like a forceful chat. The message was clear: release it quicker, we need to score. He did not have long to wait. Sané and David Silva had already combined effectively to tee up Sergio Aguero, only for the Argentine to loft a clear chance over the crossbar.

Read More