Five strange things that happened in Arsenal's away Man City win that have never been seen again

Turning point or false dawn? That was the question being asked when Arsenal went to the Etihad in January 2015 and taught champions Manchester City a footballing lesson in a 2-0 win.

As it turned out, the answer was "very much false dawn". Arsenal haven't beaten a fellow 'Big Six' side away from home in 14 attempts since, and have suffered eight defeats in those matches - five by a margin of two goals or more.

Ahead of Arsenal's visit to Manchester City on Sunday, Telegraph Sport looks at the strange things that happened on that supposedly landmark win at Eastlands two years ago.

The statistic that caught most people's eye in the immediate aftermath of Arsenal's win was that they had only enjoyed 35 per cent of possession.

The game plan (unless it just happened entirely by accident, which is perfectly possible) was to sit deep, soak up City's pressure and hit them on counter where Alexis Sanchez and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain's pace offered a genuine threat.

Against Chelsea earlier this season, Arsenal were thought to have pulled off something similar, but in reality the matches differed in two major ways. One was that Arsenal were set up as offensively as normal at Stamford Bridge, with no out and out holding midfielder, and the second was that they had very little threat on the counter. In the second half, Arsenal only actually mustered one shot, which was off target.

There have also been matches since the City win where Arsenal have similarly ceded possession but on those occasions this was largely out of their control - such as when down to nine men at Chelsea two years ago or away at City last season when they simply couldn't get the ball off Pep Guardiola's side.

Arsenal's possession percentage in away games at 'Big Six' since Jan 2015 More

Game management

On the rare occasions when Arsenal have led in big away games since winning at City, they have been caught in two minds as to whether to stick or twist.

At White Hart Lane in February 2015 and then at Anfield the following January, Arsenal led but didn't really go for the jugular and ended up being too passive, dropping points in the process.

Against Tottenham in March 2016, Arsenal were dominating up 1-0 before imploding horribly and conceding two goals and having a man sent off in seven crazy second-half minutes. They ended up rescuing a point but missed out on a rare marquee away win.

When they led at City by contrast, Arsenal's wingers stayed high to maintain a threat on the counter and offer their defenders respite, while two midfielders sitting in front of the back four meant the team remained resolute. It was almost Sir Alex Ferguson-esque.

Cazorla and Olivier Giroud celebrate going 1-0 up More

Pragmatic team selection

Arsene Wenger set his side up in an unusually conservative 4-1-4-1 formation, with the not fully-fit Mesut Ozil on the bench. The system meant Francis Coquelin sat in front of the back four, while in midfield Santi Cazorla did the job of about three players, and Aaron Ramsey, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Alexis Sanchez put in effervescent shifts primarily in wide areas.

Amazingly, Arsenal actually looked like a professional football team in a big away match.

Ramsey and Oxlade-Chamberlain were particularly disciplined, and the closest Arsenal have come since in this regard was the way Alex Iwobi, Danny Welbeck and Alexandre Lacazette pressed and harried the Chelsea back three in September.

The common denominator from those two games is Ozil's absence, but that is a debate for another day.

Man City vs Arsenal line-ups | Jan 2015 More

'Coqzorla' boss a big away league game

This was the game when Coquelin and Cazorla cemented the 'Coqzorla' partnership that proved to be so successful for the rest of the 2014-15 season.

Coquelin was a blur of furious tackling and commitment - registering an astonishing 11 clearances, seven headers, six interceptions, three blocks and two successful tackles - while Cazorla was the bets player on the pitch by a distance. Deployed in central midfield just ahead of Coquelin, Cazorla produced a masterclass in keeping the ball under immense pressure in tight areas and demonstrated unknown defensive acumen through his clever positioning and well-judged interceptions. The goal and assist Cazorla provided felt almost secondary to his brilliance in the middle of midfield.

Such was the effect of the shield provided by 'Coqzorla' that Arsenal conceded only seven shots (only four on target) all match.

Injuries to both players have meant 'Coqzorla' has barely been reprised in big away games (though it was for the 2-1 FA Cup win at Old Trafford two months later). Perhaps if it had been, Arsenal's away record against their closest rivals would not be quite so terrible, and Coquelin would not have regressed so badly in the subsequent two years.

Francis Coquelin had the game of his life More

Full-backs hold their position

A feature of Arsenal's implosions before and since the City win has been the way both full-backs have simultaneously bombed forward and left the central defenders hopelessly exposed.

At the Etihad there were times when Nacho Monreal and Hector Bellerin went forward - not least when Monreal won a first-half penalty - but it was very rare they did so at the same time.

Once Arsenal had established a two-goal lead, they became even more disciplined. And while that may sound like a blindingly obvious adjustment to make, it has not always been the case with sides managed by Wenger.