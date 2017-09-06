Five takeaways from USMNT's World Cup qualifying draw in Honduras

It was ugly and in some instances downright scary, but the U.S. national team's trip to Honduras yielded the precious World Cup qualifying point needed to keep September from being a full-blown disaster.

If it still didn't quite feel like a moment to stick a thumb up and yell "Mission Accomplished" it's because it really wasn't. Sure, the U.S. team can be allowed to feel good for the heart and never-say-die attitude that allowed for a late-game comeback, but that didn't erase the reality that — taken as a complete 90 minutes — the Americans played poorly.

We know full well that playing in the challenging conditions of San Pedro Sula can make for an ugly game. The long grass and bumpy playing surface, the sweltering heat, the physical play and the raucous crowd do make for a tough setting to deliver a beautiful performance. The excuses ring hollow though when considering the fact Honduras had much more impressive stretches of play than the Americans. The U.S. never completed a pass as perfect as the one Alex Lopez did to set up Romell Quioto's goal. The U.S. attackers never enjoyed a stretch of terrorizing Honduran defenders the way Quioto and Alberth Elis took turns shredding U.S. fullbacks Graham Zusi and DaMarcus Beasley.

Taken as a one-off stinker, it might be easier to chalk up Tuesday's showing as the cost of navigating CONCACAF's tough waters, but the draw came on the heels of an underwhelming showing in last Friday's home loss to Costa Rica. Taken together, September's qualifiers were a thoroughly unimpressive showing by a team that came into the month brimming with confidence due to having several players in good form and a squad that was as healthy as it has been all year.

Perhaps that's what made the recent stinkers more painful and worrisome to watch. We can all agree the U.S. will need to play better in October's qualifiers to ensure passage to the 2018 World Cup, but it suddenly doesn't feel like such a safe bet we'll see much better next month.

Here is a closer look at some key takeaways from Tuesday's draw in Honduras:

TIME FOR BEASLEY TO RETIRE

On the surface, it made sense. Beasley has an unmatched wealth of experience, he's been playing well as a left back for the Houston Dynamo, and he knows Dynamo teammates and Honduran speedsters Romell Quioto and Alberth Elis very well, having played with them this year. That was enough to convince Bruce Arena it would be a good idea to start Beasley.

Arena was wrong, as were all of us who had convinced ourselves that a 35-year-old could keep up with some of the best wingers in CONCACAF. U.S. fans were left to cringe as Honduras beat him repeatedly and mercilessly. Ivan Drago's pummeling of Apollo Creed in Rocky IV came to mind, only Arena actually did manage to throw in the towel on Beasley's day before too much damage was done.

Beasley wasn't alone in being abused by Honduras' wingers. Zusi was scorched repeatedly, though that was a bit less surprising considering how relatively new he still is to the right back position. Beasley has enjoyed a career renaissance since making the switch from left winger to left back, and his heroics during the 2014 World Cup qualifying cycle and at the 2014 World Cup shouldn't be forgotten, but Tuesday offered the most blatant evidence yet that it's time to move on to other options at the position.

