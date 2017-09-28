Five things we learned from Arsenal's erratic 4-2 win against BATE Borisov in the Europa League

Arsenal swept past BATE Borisov 4-2 on Thursday evening, in a game that was far more comfortable than the scoreline suggested.

Theo Walcott scored an early brace and Arsenal appeared to be cruising when Rob Holding made it three shortly before half-time.

But BATE pulled one back through Mirko Ivanić and had a couple more chances before the half-time break.

Olivier Giroud restored Arsenal’s three goal advantage from the penalty spot but Mikhail Gordeichuk then took advantage of some slack defending to give the Belarusian side a glimmer of hope.

But the hosts were low on quality and Arsenal held on to run out comfortable winners. Here are five things we learned.

Walcott takes his chances

With Alexandre Lacazette now firmly established as Arsenal’s first-choice striker, and with Danny Welbeck also ahead of him in the pecking order, it is vital for Theo Walcott to seize his chances in the cup competitions this season, to remind Arsene Wenger of his quality.

He did that here. Walcott opened the scoring by finishing Jack Wilshere’s exquisite cross from close-range and then doubled Arsenal’s advantage when he capitalised on BATE’s atrocious defending to fire home from just inside the box.

The 28-year-old looked sharp throughout and was a cut above the opposition whenever he found himself in possession. It was a promising night for the forward who will now be hopeful of being handed a chance in the Premier League by Wenger in the coming weeks.

Wilshere remains as enigmatic as ever

It didn’t take long for Wilshere to show off his pedigree in this Europa League fixture. Receiving an awkward pass around 30 yards from goal, he exchanged cute one-touch passes with Olivier Giroud before dinking an inch-perfect cross into the path of Walcott, who beat the hapless Denis Scherbitski at the second time of asking.

The move – not to mention his contribution to Arsenal’s attack throughout the rest of the match – was a reminder of Wishere’s quality, which has been questioned over the past few seasons. It was also a reminder of how the 25-year-old continues to frustrate: if he is capable of such outstanding performances, why can he not replicate them week in, week out?

Deployed in his favoured number 10 role, Wilshere looked on a completely different level to anybody else. But will Wenger be inclined to finally drop Mesut Ozil in favour of the enigmatic Englishman?

Tonne up for Giroud

