Five things we learned from Arsenal's win over West Brom on a record-breaking night at the Emirates Stadium

Arsenal beat West Brom 2-0 on Monday to secure their fourth win in five games across all competitions.

An Alexandre Lacazette brace - coming via a close-range header and penalty-spot strike - wrapped up proceedings for the home side.

Tony Pulis' side enjoyed a number of chances in front of goal - and were denied a blatant penalty early on - but the Baggies were ultimately unable to find the back of the net.

Here's five things we learned:

A night of record-making

Barry set a new appearence record (Getty Images)

Regardless of the result, it was night to remember for Gareth Barry who made history in becoming the Premier League’s all-time leading appearance maker. 663 games, 52,871 minutes, 36 days of match play, 261 matches won: it’s been quite a career for the unassuming but ever-constant Englishman.

Since making his debut in 1998, he’s been a permanent fixture in the league for the past 19 seasons, playing 30 or more games in 18 of those campaigns. As Wenger mentioned in his pre-match notes, it’s a shame Barry didn’t feature more for England in his heyday - he was competing against the likes of Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Co after all - but his longevity is an achievement in itself.

It was a momentous occasion for Alexis Sanchez too, who made his 100th Premier League start in an Arsenal shirt. Fans will only hope that he doubles that figure in the years to come - though I wouldn't hold your breath on this one.

Alexis as influential as ever

Alexis was in typically dangerous form (AFP/Getty Images)

Having made a fleeting appearance last week against Chelsea, it will have come as a relief to the home fans that main man Alexis Sanchez was back in the line-up for tonight’s clash. His presence was immediately felt, with his industrial scurrying paying off after a matter of minutes. Drawing a foul on the edge of West Brom’s box, his free-kick effort fizzed wide by a matter of inches.

From there, Sanchez was the heartbeat of Arsenal’s frontline. Hard-working, ever-present and an all-round nuisance in and around the box, the 29-year-old provided Arsenal with that much-needed dynamism and cutting edge to break down the visitors.

It was his second free-kick effort, coming in the 20th minute, which set Lacazette up for Arsenal’s opener, his strike deflecting off the bar into the path of the Frenchman who did the rest from two yards out. With his injury behind him and talk of his future on the backburner, this was a focused and typically purposeful performance that bodes well for the months to come.

