Five things we learned as Arsenal beat bitter rivals Tottenham 2-0 to earn north London bragging rights

Arsenal beat Tottenham Hotspur 2-0 in the north London derby on Saturday, to move just one point behind their bitter local rivals in the league.

Arsene Wenger’s side were in superb form and took the lead when Shkodran Mustafi headed home a free-kick.

With Spurs still reeling, they added a second, with Alexis Sanchez finishing from close-range.

Spurs saw far more of the ball and had more shots on goal then their rivals but they were poor throughout and needed Hugo Lloris to prevent Sanchez from running up the score at the end of the game.

Here are five things we learned from the match.

Arsenal’s strong start catches Spurs out

Pub bores will, of course, never tire of telling you that the game isn’t played on paper but this was one that, when the teams were announced, had looked like it could be quite even.

Arsenal’s XI was pretty much as strong as it could be and, though Spurs missed Toby Alderweireld, their side looked as good as ever.

