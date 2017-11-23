Five things we learned as Arsenal topped Group H despite defeat to FC Koln
Arsenal progressed to the final 32 of the Europa League by winning Group H despite a poor performance in Cologne.
They were beaten 1-0 by FC Koln after Sehrou Guirassy scored from the penalty spot.
It was a poor night but there were at least some positives to be taken into the tougher tests ahead.
Here are five things we learned from the defeat…
Welbeck returns with a positive display
Arsenal were by far the superior side in the opening period without creating too much in the way of clear goal-scoring opportunities.
Danny Welbeck, appearing for the first time in almost six weeks, was the Gunners’ most dangerous player before being replaced at the break by Alex Iwobi.
Arsenal fans will hope his early withdrawal wasn’t down to a recurrence of the hamstring problem that has plagued him recently.
Perhaps Arsene Wenger replaced the former Manchester United man with the intention of playing him against Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.
Wilshere has an off night
Jack Wilshere has been largely limited to appearances in the Europa League and Carabao Cup this season and he’s delivered a lot of positive displays.
However, he was poor tonight. The England midfielder was dispossessed all too frequently on the edge of the Koln penalty area and wanted far too much time on the ball every time he had it.
Not one of his better outings.
No Plan B for Arsenal
Even after going 1-0 down Arsenal didn’t change their tactics.
Every Gunners attack went through the middle of the pitch, despite one of the Premier League’s best target men leading the line for them.
Getting the ball wide and chucking some crosses in towards Olivier Giroud would’ve been a decent back-up plan for the final 10 minutes or so.
Then again, I suppose that’s not the Arsene Wenger way.
Koln were lucky
Arsenal ended the night as the losing side but they were by far the game’s more enterprising outfit.
They enjoyed two-thirds of possession and had four times as many shots as their hosts but just couldn’t apply the vital finishing touch.
Add those statistics to the fact that Sehrou Guirassy dived to win the home side’s winning penalty and you’ll understand why Wenger will feel aggrieved to have lost the match.
Gunners B team tops the group with ease
Wenger will have expected to finish first in Group H when the draw was made in August and his side have done just that.
Ten points from a possible 15 have sealed top spot with a game in hand.
However, tougher tests will await in the knock-out phase with the likes of Atletico Madrid, Borussia Dortmund and perhaps even Napoli dropping into European club football’s secondary competition in the new year.