Five things we learned as Arsenal topped Group H despite defeat to FC Koln

Arsenal progressed to the final 32 of the Europa League by winning Group H despite a poor performance in Cologne.

They were beaten 1-0 by FC Koln after Sehrou Guirassy scored from the penalty spot.

It was a poor night but there were at least some positives to be taken into the tougher tests ahead.

Here are five things we learned from the defeat…

Welbeck returns with a positive display

Arsenal were by far the superior side in the opening period without creating too much in the way of clear goal-scoring opportunities.

Danny Welbeck, appearing for the first time in almost six weeks, was the Gunners’ most dangerous player before being replaced at the break by Alex Iwobi.

Arsenal fans will hope his early withdrawal wasn’t down to a recurrence of the hamstring problem that has plagued him recently.

Perhaps Arsene Wenger replaced the former Manchester United man with the intention of playing him against Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

Wilshere has an off night

Jack Wilshere has been largely limited to appearances in the Europa League and Carabao Cup this season and he’s delivered a lot of positive displays.

However, he was poor tonight. The England midfielder was dispossessed all too frequently on the edge of the Koln penalty area and wanted far too much time on the ball every time he had it.

Not one of his better outings.

Jack Wilshere in action against FC Koln (Getty) More