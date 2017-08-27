Five things we learned as Chelsea rediscover look of champions against Everton

Chelsea got back to their winning ways of last season as they dismissed the threat of Everton which thwarted Manchester City last week to win 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Cesc Fabregas and Alvaro Morata were the two Blues who found the net in the sun in west London on Sunday to move Chelsea on to six points from three games, but with two big scalps in Tottenham and Everton.

Here are five things we learned from the win…

Chelsea continue to stir into life

After the ignominy of their opening weekend defeat by Burnley, Chelsea have returned to the long straight and narrow. Their win against Tottenham pointed to the champions of last season but today’s victory confirmed that they are very much alive and kicking. Everton’s shortcomings certainly enabled them to find their rhythm but there’s no denying the quality that was on offer this afternoon.

Pedro was at his menacing best, repeatedly weaving his way through the Everton defence with his shoulders arched in typical fashion, while N’Golo Kante’s intelligence on the ball kept the Blues’ midfield unit ticking over. At the back, David Luiz looked as solid as ever and further forward Willian tormented Everton’s defence with his smart passing and trickery. Across the team there was a general slickness and aura to Chelsea’s play as they set about breaking down their opponents in methodological fashion. True, they could have scored more, and should have taken their chances when they arose, but this was a fine day for the Blues and one that moves the side in the right direction.

The time is now for Willian to stake his claim

With Eden Hazard sidelined through injury, a vacancy for ‘nimble-footed wizard’ has subsequently opened up at Stamford Bridge. Enter centre stage Willian. The Brazilian was largely overlooked last season under Conte but now has a prime chance to prove his worth to the Italian in Hazard’s absence.

The player’s talent was plain to see here today. It was his driving surge forward, after a series of quick-fire turns in the centre of the park, which set the ball rolling for Chelsea’s first chance, ending in a spectacular but off-the-mark bicycle kick. He let his presence be known to Jordan Pickford not long after, testing the Everton ‘keeper with a low-driven shot that fizzed dangerously across the deck. For much of the match it was his short, connecting passes which provided Chelsea with the final piece to their puzzle - and it was a sight to behold. Although Willian’s influence waned at times today, he’s certainly started to give Conte something to think.

