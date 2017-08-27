Five things we learned as Chelsea rediscover look of champions against Everton

Chelsea got back to their winning ways of last season as they dismissed the threat of Everton which thwarted Manchester City last week to win 2-0 at Stamford Bridge.
Cesc Fabregas and Alvaro Morata were the two Blues who found the net in the sun in west London on Sunday to move Chelsea on to six points from three games, but with two big scalps in Tottenham and Everton.
Here are five things we learned from the win…
Chelsea continue to stir into life
After the ignominy of their opening weekend defeat by Burnley, Chelsea have returned to the long straight and narrow. Their win against Tottenham pointed to the champions of last season but today’s victory confirmed that they are very much alive and kicking. Everton’s shortcomings certainly enabled them to find their rhythm but there’s no denying the quality that was on offer this afternoon.
Pedro was at his menacing best, repeatedly weaving his way through the Everton defence with his shoulders arched in typical fashion, while N’Golo Kante’s intelligence on the ball kept the Blues’ midfield unit ticking over. At the back, David Luiz looked as solid as ever and further forward Willian tormented Everton’s defence with his smart passing and trickery. Across the team there was a general slickness and aura to Chelsea’s play as they set about breaking down their opponents in methodological fashion. True, they could have scored more, and should have taken their chances when they arose, but this was a fine day for the Blues and one that moves the side in the right direction.
The time is now for Willian to stake his claim
With Eden Hazard sidelined through injury, a vacancy for ‘nimble-footed wizard’ has subsequently opened up at Stamford Bridge. Enter centre stage Willian. The Brazilian was largely overlooked last season under Conte but now has a prime chance to prove his worth to the Italian in Hazard’s absence.
The player’s talent was plain to see here today. It was his driving surge forward, after a series of quick-fire turns in the centre of the park, which set the ball rolling for Chelsea’s first chance, ending in a spectacular but off-the-mark bicycle kick. He let his presence be known to Jordan Pickford not long after, testing the Everton ‘keeper with a low-driven shot that fizzed dangerously across the deck. For much of the match it was his short, connecting passes which provided Chelsea with the final piece to their puzzle - and it was a sight to behold. Although Willian’s influence waned at times today, he’s certainly started to give Conte something to think.
Everton shortcomings exposed
Much has been said of this Everton side after a summer of record spending. With the likes of Gylfi Sigurdsson, Idrissa Gueye and Wayne Rooney among their ranks, the Toffees are hardly short of talent and experience. Taking into account the youthful verve of Mason Holgate and Michael Keane, it’s easy to see why Ronald Koeman’s men have been backed to weaken the top six’s grip on the league.
But, yet, the gulf in quality between Everton and the champions was exposed in embarrassing fashion here at Stamford Bridge. From the off Everton looked slow and sluggish - both in and out of possession. There was an urgency missing from their press while the side were devoid of any real bite up front. It was a similar story at the back, too, with Chelsea’s second goal coming as a result of poor organisation and the visitors’ failure to clear their lines. The visitors may have come to life in the closing stages of the game, enjoying a quick flurry of chances, but by that point it was too little too late. Teething problems are to be expected after a busy transfer window but Ronald Koeman will need to act fast to whip his men into shape.
Morata getting the job done but yet to bring his A-game
Costing Chelsea £75m, big things are expected from Alvaro Morata. The Spaniard has been tasked with filling Diego Costa’ shoes and, so far on paper, certainly looks to be getting the job. Today’s goal was his second in three games and one that showcased the Spaniard’s finishing abilities. Rising highest in the box, Morata met Cesar Azpilicueta’s well-placed cross to guide the ball into the bottom left-hand corner.
However, there’s still a certain razzmatazz missing from the forward. As a player who has graced the likes of the Bernabeu and the Juventus Stadium, many were expecting to see a player capable of lighting up Stamford Bridge with his power and goal-scoring prowess. But there’s been a disappointing lack of fireworks so far. As with any continental import, it will take time for Morata to adapt to the nature of English football - as his inconsistent control and hold-up play showed today. This is all irrelevant if he continues to find the back of the net, of course, but the wait goes on for the player’s big ‘eureka’ moment.
Sigurdsson goes missing
After a lengthy transfer saga that rumbled on for much of the summer, Gylfi Sigurdsson finally secured his move to Everton earlier this month. His mid-week wonder goal offered fans an insight into just what he’s capable of - but that golden touch was absent today.
Positioned on the left behind Sandro Ramirez, the midfielder looked directionless for large swathes of the game and failed to assert himself in any meaningful way. He’s proved his worth against sides of Chelsea’s calibre before but showed no real reason today why Everton cashed out £40 for him. It wasn’t so much a case of poor passing or sloppy touches, but more the fact Sigurdsson simply didn’t see enough of the ball. Instead, it was an afternoon of chasing shadows for the new recruit.