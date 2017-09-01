Five things we learned from England's stuttering 4-0 World Cup qualifying win against Malta

England put four goals past minnows Malta on Friday night, who sit 177 places below Gareth Southgate’s side in the Fifa World Rankings.

The two sides headed in for half-time with the score at 0-0, after Raheem Sterling wasted a fine chance to open the scoring.

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane eventually broke the deadlock, in the 53rd-minute of the match. He scored from close range for his first goal of the season.

Ryan Bertrand then added a second from distance, before Danny Welbeck scored on his international return. Kane then grabbed his second in injury time.

England next play Slovakia, on Monday night. Here are five things we learned from the contest.

England did not need a double pivot

It really didn’t take a genius to work out Malta’s game plan for this match. Defend in numbers, flood the centre of the pitch and boot the ball long whenever possible.

So why on earth did Gareth Southgate name two defensive midfielders – Jake Livermore and captain Jordan Henderson – in his starting line-up? England looked stodgy and looked toothless out wide, and in the first-half in particular they struggled to break down Malta’s deep defence.

It was utterly mindless leaving the likes of Marcus Rashford on the bench until half-time. Southgate picked a needlessly conservative team and thus this quickly descended into an utterly forgettable match.

Harry Kane gets his goals

Much has been made of Harry Kane’s seemingly inability to score a goal in the month of August. He’s drawn blanks in his first three Premier League games of the new season, but finally notched up his first goal on the 1st September.

In truth Kane didn’t have a particularly good game and he was frequently guilty of taking defenders on when he should have laid off a team-mate, but he took his goal very well. Receiving the ball from Tottenham team-mate Dele Alli, he calmly slotted past the goalkeeper to open the scoring.

He then added a second in injury-time, to prove he is well and truly off the mark.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain looks at home on the wing

