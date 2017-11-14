Five things we learned from England's goalless draw with 2018 World Cup favourites Brazil

England held Brazil to a goalless draw on Tuesday night, in a hard-working, defensive performance.

Playing a three-man defence which often looked suspiciously like a flat-back five, England successfully stifled their illustrious opponents in the first-half, with both sides having just one shot on goal.

Things did open up in the second-half with Brazil having a number of opportunities to break the deadlock, but England held firm.

Here are five things we learned from the friendly.

Joe Hart doesn’t disappointment

Hart had a good game in goal for England

England’s established number one is undoubtedly feeling the pressure. As if West Ham’s disastrous run of form wasn’t bad enough, the performance of Jordan Pickford against Germany last week did even more to suggest that Hart’s international days are numbered.