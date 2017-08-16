Five things we learned from Liverpool's vital win over Hoffenheim in the Champions League

Liverpool beat Hoffenheim in Germany to take a step towards the Champions League group stage, but conceded a late goal to ensure that the tie remains in the balance.

Hoffenheim started brightly and won a penalty when Serge Gnabry was brought down by Dejan Lovren in the box, only for former Leicester striker Andrej Kramarić to see his tame effort saved by Simon Mingolet.

Kramarić’s profligacy was almost immediately punished, as Liverpool’s young fullback Trent Alexander-Arnold curled home a superb free kick effort to put the away side in front.

James Milner then helped to double Liverpool’s advantage in the second-half when Harvard Nordtveit deflected his cross into his own net, but Mark Uth’s close-range finish in the 87th minute ensured that the German side remain in the tie.

Here are five things we learned from Liverpool’s win.

Alexander-Arnold is a set-piece wizard...

View photos The youngster runs to give it some in front of the unhappy home crowd (Getty) More

Let’s be honest – if this article was a lot shorter in length and titled ‘One thing we learned’, it would be that Trent Alexander-Arnold can’t half take a free-kick.

Did anybody truly know that he had that in his locker?! The youngster has occasionally been on corner duty for the first-team – and already he is one of the best crossers of the ball in Liverpool’s squad – but until this match he was yet to confidently curl a free-kick into the corner of the net.

An absolute treat for connoisseurs of awful pens. — Jack Pitt-Brooke (@JackPittBrooke) August 15, 2017

The goal was his first in a Liverpool shirt, in his first European appearance for the club, and helped Liverpool seize complete control of this tie.

... and Kramarić definitely isn’t

Hoffenheim were presented with a glorious chance to seize the initiative in this tie when Dejan Lovren clumsily brought down former Arsenal man Serge Gnabry in the box, just 10 minutes into this tie.

But, unlike Alexander-Arnold, Kramarić isn’t much of a set-piece taker. The striker, who flopped at Leicester before moving to the Bundesliga side in 2015, stepped up to take the penalty but lightly toepoked it almost directly at Simon Mignolet, who gratefully beat the ball away.

There can’t have been many worse spot-kicks ever taken in the Champions League. What an opportunity missed for the home side.

Liverpool's defence still has some work to do

View photos Lovren conceded a first-half penalty (Getty) More

Read More