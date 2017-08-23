Five things we learned as Liverpool forgo defending in favour of attack to reach the Champions League Group Stage

Liverpool FC have reached the Group Stages of the Champions League for the first time since the 2014/15 season where that was as far as they went in the competition.

The Reds cantered through with three goals – two from Emre Can and one from Mohamed Salah – inside the opening 20 minutes before Roberto Firmino added a fourth to win 6-3 on aggregate against their Bundesliga rivals Hoffenheim.

Here’s five things we learned from the win…

You score three, we’ll score four

Liverpool dominated the opening stages especially but were nearly behind for their efforts after eight minutes when former Arsenal forward Serge Gnabry somehow managed to scuff the ball high and wide from six yards out.

It wasn’t an exception on the night, either, and Hoffenheim continued to create chances, eventually scoring through Mark Uth and Sandro Wagner. The tactics deployed by Liverpool were similar to those of Brazil through the years of ‘we will always score more than you’. However, they won’t always be playing against a defence as weak as the Germans’ in the Champions League.

Coutin-who?

With all the furore around Philippe Coutinho’s future, it would be easy to forget how good Liverpool’s attack is without the Brazilian. Salah looks like he already on the same wavelength as Firmino and Sadio Mane at the top of the pitch, with their relentless running terrifying their German visitors at times.

And behind them they have the likes of Adam Lallana and Gigi Wijnaldum, with Can providing the goal threat from deep on the night. With all these positives, it begs the question of whether the £138 Barcelona are willing to hand over for Coutinho be better invested? Say in that shakey-looking defence…?

Can provides something extra

Liverpool have been missing a midfielder who can regularly contribute goals ever since Steven Gerrard was in his pomp. In Can they’ve had a player who has had all the attributes to do that job but, for one reason or another, it never happened.

