Five things we learned as Manchester City go five points clear at the top of the Premier League by beating Burnley
Manchester City beat Burnley 3-0 at the Etihad Stadium to open up a five-point lead over Manchester City at the top of the Premier League table.
They went in front when Bernardo Silva dived in the box to win a penalty, with the returning Sergio Aguero smashing the spot-kick home.
Burnley defended well and had chances of their own, but their hopes were killed off when Nicolás Otamendi headed home Leroy Sane’s cross to make it 2-0.
And a few minutes Sane got his own name on the scoresheet, to make it 3-0.
Here are five things we learned from the contest.
City have to be considered title favourites
City were genuinely sensational against Stoke last weekend, putting together one of the finest Premier League performances in recent memory to run out 7-2 winners.
They weren’t anywhere near as good this weekend, with Burnley defending stubbornly and frustrating them for long periods.
And yet City still won 3-0. Winning the Premier League title is all about securing all three points in games even when you haven’t played that well – but City are absolutely thrashing teams even when they haven’t played that well.
Aguero goes down in City history
Only 23 days ago, the news broke that Sergio Aguero had damaged his ribs in a car crash in an Amsterdam taxi, and could be set for an extended spell on the sidelines.
But it didn’t take him very long to return to full fitness – and it took him just 30-minutes to open the scoring against Burnley, slamming a penalty-kick past Nick Pope after Bernardo Silva took a dive in the box.
The goal was his 177th in City colours, making him the joint-highest goalscorer in the history of the club, alongside Eric Brook. It likely won’t take him very long to notch up number 178.
Ederson has the heart of a lion…
Manchester City’s summer signing has won praise for his assured performances this season, and immediately acquired a reputation as one of the bravest goalkeepers in the league when he threw himself in the direction of Sadio Mane’s boot to make a clearance during City’s win against Liverpool.
His bravery was on full display once again against Burnley, as he dived low to prevent Chris Wood from opening the scoring.
It was a superb piece of goalkeeping and not every keeper would have thrown themselves so quickly at Wood’s feet to prevent the shot.
… but his defence leaves him with a lot to do
40-minutes into this match and Burnley still hadn’t technically touched the ball in City’s box, as Ederson had plucked it off Wood’s toes before he had the chance to shoot. But it was a misleading stat. Burnley had a few chances on the counter in the first-half and they all came about because of City’s high defensive line.
Kyle Walker’s positioning was poor on more than one occasion and Kevin de Bruyne was also guilty of overplaying the ball in his own half, which led to Burnley racing through on Ederson’s goal.
Similar to last week against Stoke, this was a fine attacking performance from City but their sometimes-shaky defence will give their title rivals some slight hope.
Pope leaves with head held high
Every opposition goalkeeper knows they are going to be kept exceptionally busy when they travel to the Etihad. And this game was no different. Nick Pope’s goal was peppered with shots but he made several impressive saves, including a world-class reaction stop with his legs to deny Sergio Aguero shortly before half-time.
He did concede the pivotal first-half penalty that allowed Aguero to open the scoring – but it was a blatant dive on Bernardo Silva’s part and should have been spotted by the referee.
He will have been disheartened with how City ran up the score at the end but overall his performance was a solid one and he should take heart from the saves that he made.