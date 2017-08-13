Five things we learned from Manchester United's impressive opening weekend win against West Ham

Manchester United began the 2017/18 Premier League season with an impressive 4-0 mauling of West Ham at Old Trafford.

The hosts were guilty of spurning a hatful of fine chances in the opening half, but eventually took the lead when £75m summer signing Romelu Lukaku raced onto Marcus Rashford’s pass and cannoned in a shot off the crossbar.

He doubled his tally in the second-half, putting United 2-0 up by glancing in Henrikh Mkhitaryan's inswinging free-kick.

Anthony Martial added a third not long after being introduced from off the bench, while Paul Pogba capped a fine performance by curling in a shot from distance in injury time.

Here are five things we learned from the match.

Lukaku is the striker United have been looking for

View photos Lukaku enjoyed a dream United debut (Getty) More

On this evidence, signing Lukaku was £75m well spent for Manchester United. The striker loves scoring against West Ham – netting 9 times in his last ten appearances against the Hammers – and was brilliant in his Premier League debut for his new club, leading the line powerfully and bagging an all-important brace.

Most encouragingly, he also linked up especially well with Marcus Rashford, who repeatedly darted inside from off the wing to play Lukaku into space. The pair had a good understanding of one another’s games and will only get better the more they play alongside one another.

Hernandez needs more support

View photos Hernandez cannot be expected to carry his team mates alone (Getty) More

There is no doubting that Hernandez is a quality striker, but playing as a lone striker in a 4-3-3 formation that quickly saw Andre Ayew and Marko Arnautović drop into deep positions, the Mexican looked incredible isolated.

And despite tirelessly chasing down every lost cause and harrying the United defence throughout, Hernandez touched the ball just 44 times - with only Andre Ayew finding himself on the ball less. If he’s going to succeed at West Ham, he needs somebody stationed alongside him to play off of.

Chelsea were wrong to sell Matic this summer

View photos Matic ran the game from the middle of the park (Getty) More

Read More