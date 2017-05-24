Five things we learned as Manchester United comfortably beat Ajax in the final of the Europa League

Goals from Paul Pogba and Henrikh Mkhitaryan won Manchester United the Europa League in Stockholm, as Jose Mourinho's side defeated Ajax 2-0 to book themselves a spot in next year's Champions League.

It took Pogba just eighteen minutes to open the scoring, with his 25-yard shot taking a large deflection over Davinson Sanchez and looping in over the head of Andre Onana.

After the break, Mkhitaryan acrobatically flicked home Chris Smalling's header, to give United a two goal lead which they preserved for the rest of the match.

The result means Manchester United have qualified for next year's Champions League despite finishing sixth in the Premier League this season.

Paul Pogba so worthy of praise

Pogba deserves much praise for his performance

Every Manchester United player will have struggled with their emotions both in the hours after Monday night’s horrific terrorist attack in their home city, as well as in the hours ahead of this final. Paul Pogba would have been forgiven for struggling even more than most, considering that he is also still grieving the death of his father, Fassou Antoine, who died a fortnight ago and was buried last week.

So it was especially heartening to see the Frenchman – frequently castigated this season – perform so well here, opening the scoring after 18-minutes and dictating the tempo of the game from the middle of the park. He was superb against Crystal Palace on the weekend too, and his maturity and determination deserves so much credit.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan proves his European pedigree

The winger prodded home United's second goal

The Armenian international may have blown hot and cold in the Premier League this season, scoring just four goals in some 24 appearances, but he has frequently come up with the goods in European competition this season. He poked home United’s second goal: five of his last six goals for the club have now come in the Europa League.

The winger was similarly influential in Dortmund’s run to the quarter-finals of the competition last season, netting seven times in 15 matches – only four goals less than he managed in the Bundesliga in double the number of matches. Now he will get his chance to shine in the Champions League for the first time in three years, and United will desperately hope he can maintain his fine form on the big occasion.

Jose Mourinho’s gamble pays off

