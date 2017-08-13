Five things we learned from Tottenham's first weekend victory over newly promoted Newcastle United

Tottenham made a winning start to the new Premier League season as they beat 10-men Newcastle 2-0 at St James’ Park.

Newcastle made a good start to the match, but had it all to do when their captain Jonjo Shelvey was sent off early into the second-half for stamping on Dele Alli.

The England international opened the scoring just a few minutes later, when he latched onto Christian Eriksen’s diagonal pass into the box.

And less than ten minutes later full-back Ben Davies made sure of the win with a smart close-range finish.

Here are five things we learned from the match.

Walker-Peters makes an instant impression

The 20-year-old had an impressive Spurs debut and was even spotted animatedly waving Moussa Sissoko further forward up the pitch at one moment in the first-half, with all the exasperation of a hardened first-team regular.

It was a confident start to life in the Premier League for the youngster and, with half an hour of the game gone, no player on the pitch had touched the ball as many times as Walker-Peters. That’s largely because Newcastle ran at him whenever possible, but he stood up well to everything that was thrown at him and proved that he can be a viable alternative to Kieran Trippier this season.

Shelvey is not captain material

Newcastle manager Rafa Benitez has defended his decision to hand Shelvey the captain’s armband on more than one occasion. And this is not the first time the Spaniard has been let down by his skipper.

Shelvey may be a fantastically talented player – and arguably the best player Benitez has available at his disposal – but his tendency to self-destruct means he simply cannot be trusted. His petulant stamp on Dele Alli was a pathetic moment of ill-discipline and went a long way to costing Newcastle this match.

Alli makes the difference when it matters

