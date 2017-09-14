Five things we learned as Tottenham beat Borussia Dortmund on a true Champions League glory glory night

Tottenham Hotspur ended their Wembley hoodoo in emphatic fashion as they beat Borussia Dortmund 3-1 to begin their Champions League campaign with a win.

It took Spurs just four minutes to get their noses in front, as South Korean forward Son Heung-min raced away on the counter-attack and slammed a finish beyond Roman Bürki at his near post.

But their lead didn’t last long. Andriy Yarmolenko, a former Tottenham transfer target, curled home an outstanding shot from outside the box to level the scores.

Enter Harry Kane. The England international scored two fine goals either side of half-time as Tottenham beat their more decorated opponents at their temporary home.

Here are five things Jack Austin and Luke Brown learned from the thrilling match.

Son is more than a squad player

This time last season, Mauricio Pochettino gambled and parachuted Heung min-Son into his starting line-up for Tottenham’s home match against Monaco, with Mousa Dembélé dropping to the bench. It was a poor decision. The South Korean missed a sitter with the game still goalless, and was hauled off at half-time with Monaco already leading 2-1, which is how the game finished.

With Dele Alli suspended from this match because of his red card against Gent in the Europa League in February, Pochettino again turned to Son for an important Champions League group stage fixture and, this time, he wasn’t disappointed.

It took Son just four minutes to vindicate his manager’s decision. Freed down the left, he drove into the area and initially looked to have missed the opportunity to roll Kane into space down the middle, before absolutely slamming a wonderful finish past Roman Bürki from an acute angle. It was a superb finish and further evidence that Son is so much more than just a squad player at the club.

Aurier is a high-risk, high-reward right back

