Five things we learned from Watford's superb comeback win against a misfiring Arsenal

Arsenal, who started without Alexis Sanchez and Mesut Ozil, failed to hold onto a first half lead but will ask questions of the referee as a controversial penalty for Watford made it 1-1 before the Hornets scored a late winner to snatch the three points.

Per Mertesacker gave Arsenal the lead on his first Premier League start for 532 days by taking advantage of Watford’s sloppy defending from a corner.

From then Arsenal failed to kick on and Troy Deny levelled the score line from the spot after

Watford were given a penalty when the referee, Neil Swarbrick, deemed Hector Bellerin to have fouled Richarlison who appeared to make the most of what little contact was present.

Late on Tom Cleverly completed the comeback by reacting quickest to a loose ball in the box to pile further misery on Arsene Wenger and Arsenal.

Here are five things we learned:

Three at the back gives Mertesacker a role at Arsenal

Mertesacker scored the first goal of the game (Getty) More