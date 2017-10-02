Five thoughts on USMNT roster set for October World Cup qualifiers

SANFORD, Fla. — When Bruce Arena said last week that he didn't plan on calling in any new faces, what he didn't say was that there still might be a few surprises in the squad he named ahead of October's all-important World Cup qualifiers.

Benny Feilhaber's return to the national team fold qualified as the most surprising of inclusions, while Fabian Johnson's absence served as the biggest head-scratcher of the omissions, though the word out of the U.S. camp was that fitness was a concern for the Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder ahead of what will likely be a pair of qualifiers played in very warm environments.

Arena gave some veterans a reprieve despite their September struggles, with DaMarcus Beasley getting the nod again despite having been torched against Honduras. He also called on Juan Agudelo to try and give the team something different at forward in Jordan Morris' absence, which surely left hometown fans disappointed that Orlando City striker Dom Dwyer didn't get the invite to face Panama in Orlando.

Here is a closer look at some of those decisions and other key topics surrounding the squad Arena has chosen for the upcoming qualifiers against Panama and Trinidad & Tobago.

FEILHABER'S RETURN

Just when you thought we had seen the last of Sporting Kansas City midfielder Benny Feilhaber as a national team option, Arena has brought him back in to help give the midfield pool some much-needed creativity.

With the U.S. likely to face two defensive-minded opponents looking to bunker in and keep the score down, Arena knew he needed some more creativity in midfield in order to help break down those defenses.

"He's a good passer, and in the final third of the field he has some qualities that I think were lacking," Arena said on Monday.

The U.S. had been leaning heavily on Christian Pulisic and Darlington Nagbe to provide the creative element in midfield, but with both players also among the best U.S. options on the wings, having Feilhaber around gives Arena another central option.

So why Feilhaber over the likes of Sacha Kljestan and the in-form Lee Nguyen? Feilhaber has really improved the defensive aspect of his game, making him a more well-rounded midfielder who also has experience in big matches and won't be fazed if Arena calls on him to start.

BEASLEY BACK IN THE MIX

