Five times the money! Dembele's massive Barcelona contract reportedly leaked

The former Borussia Dortmund star made the move to La Liga this summer, and it's easy to see why after the numbers from his deal were leaked

The massive contract that Barcelona handed to 20-year-old Ousmane Demebele this summer has reportedly been seen by German outlet Spiegel, and the numbers involved in the deal make it easy to understand why the youngster decided to make the move, and why Borussia Dortmund were willing to sell.

According to the report, which claims that the outlet received the contract from Football Leaks, the youngster received a contract worth five times what he was earning with the Bundesliga outfit, a whopping €12 million per year, up from the €2.4m he earned per season with BVB.

Demebele's personal deal also reportedly includes the possibility of a €3.3m bonus should the Catalan side win a treble.

The report also alleges that Dembele cost €105m up front, with the possibility of €40m in add-ons. Among those add-ons is an obligation for the Spanish club to pay €5m when the forward reaches each of 25, 50, 75 and 100 matches played.

While the numbers are astounding, Demebele's injury will, at the very least, save Barcelona some money in the short run. With the forward expected to be out until January after tearing his hamstring, it will be difficult for him to reach any of those match numbers before the end of the season.