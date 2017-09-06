Five topics to watch during the 2017 NFL season

A new NFL season brings new storylines. Omnisport NFL writers Ron Clements and Nicholas McGee take on five topics to watch this year:

What effect will national anthem protests have on the season?

RC: Despite calls to boycott the NFL, it's unlikely the league will see any significant decline in ticket sales or television ratings. The appetite for the NFL is just too large. Fans are ravenous when it comes to their respective teams and players harmlessly kneeling or standing with a raised fist during the playing of the "Star-Spangled Banner" won’t do much to spoil that appetite.

NM: While the continuation of Colin Kaepernick's national anthem protest by other players may turn off some viewers, it is unlikely to have any significant impact on ratings or attendance. Coaches do have to be more tactful in how they approach the issue. The recent remarks of Cleveland Browns coach Hue Jackson, who initially said he hoped his players would not protest the anthem, came across as naive — even more so after a group of his roster did kneel before a preseason game. After the terrible events in Charlottesville this is an issue that is not going away. Coaches need to try to use the protests as a unifying force rather than a divisive one in the locker room.

Which rookie quarterback will have the most productive season?

RC: The answer has to be DeShone Kizer. The rookie from Notre Dame had a wonderful preseason (and it was clear Brock Osweiler was not the answer at quarterback for the Browns). Kizer was named the Week 1 starter and, barring injury or extremely poor play, he should start all 16 games.

Kizer's main competition will be Chicago's Mitchell Trubisky, who should supplant Mike Glennon as the Bears' starter by the end of the season.

Patrick Mahomes will only start for the Kansas Chiefs this season if Alex Smith gets hurt, and DeShaun Watson is the clear No. 2 quarterback in Houston. If the Texans fall out of playoff contention late in the season, the Texans might switch from Tom Savage to Watson. But Kizer has the best chance of any of the rookie QBs to make double-digit starts this season.

NM: Trubisky is the likely answer. The Bears have some talent on both sides of the ball, particularly at running back and on the defensive line, but they are likely to be hamstrung by the investment they made in Mike Glennon at quarterback. Glennon has been terrible this preseason and there is little history to suggest he will improve in the regular season. Coach John Fox's job is on the line going into the campaign and, once the Bears lose a few games, expect Fox to turn to the player on whom Chicago spent the No. 2 overall pick.

Will the Falcons suffer a Super Bowl hangover?

RC: In the 15-year history of the NFC South, only the Carolina Panthers from 2013-15 have won consecutive division titles. The Atlanta Falcons went 11-5 to win the division last year and reached the Super Bowl, where they blew a 28-3 lead on the Patriots and eventually lost in overtime. Will that loss linger and affect their 2017 campaign?

The Panthers went from 15-1 and a Super Bowl berth in 2015 only to stumble to 6-10 last season. But Carolina has a healthy Cam Newton this season and could have a bounce-back year. The team that might pose the biggest threat to Atlanta's playoff chances is Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers had a great offseason to upgrade their roster after going 9-7 last year.

Then there are the New Orleans Saints, who can score 40 points in any given week as long as Drew Brees is still at quarterback.

The NFC South might be the most competitive division in the NFL this season with every team capable of finishing 8-8 or better. It will be tough for the Falcons to repeat as division champions, but they should still be a playoff contender.

NM: Talk of a Super Bowl hangover may be overblown, but it is difficult to envision the Falcons matching the heights of last year. Offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan is gone and they have replaced him with a man who has never called an NFL play in Steve Sarkisian. Young, athletic players have been brought in on defense but the performance of that unit during the playoffs was exaggerated.

With the plethora of skill-position talent on the Buccaneers, Tampa Bay is a sexy pick to dethrone them in the NFC South. Tampa’s offensive line is shaky and the more concerted challenge should come from the Panthers, who gave Cam Newton help in a big way with the draft picks of Christian McCaffrey and Curtis Samuel. A big bounce-back season from wide receiver Kelvin Benjamin is expected and, if the Panthers get hot, the Falcons could find it hard to stay with them.

