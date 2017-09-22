Five ways Mauricio Pochettino has reneged on his philosophy at Tottenham since last season

This is Mauricio Pochettino’s fourth season as Tottenham manager and in modern football that is very long time. His team is still improving but everyone else is changing too, and no-one likes to get stale.

The biggest change at Spurs this season of course is the stadium but there have been other things Pochettino has done which have come as a surprise. And suggest that even a manager with such a clear idea of how he works can see a value in compromise.

Gameplan

Everyone knows how Tottenham like to play, with their high line, high press and waves of energy until they overwhelm their opponent. The problem is when they play a team who can beat them at their game, even better on the ball and just as energetic. That is what happened in the Champions League last season, against Monaco and Bayer Leverkusen, or when Spurs went to Anfield in February, tried to press and lost 2-0.

At Wembley on last Wednesday night Tottenham changed how they played to cope with Borussia Dortmund’s own precise intensity. They sat deep, defending far closer to the line of their penalty box than normal, in a shape that became 5-4-1. They did not press from the front but invited Dortmund onto them, creating space in behind for Harry Kane and Heung-Min Son to break into.

Yes, Spurs had to ride their luck, as Dortmund dominated possession and created enough chances to win the game. But that is what playing without the ball often requires. And Spurs won 3-1.

Toby Alderweireld spoke afterwards about the different approach Spurs used to get the win at Wembley. “We didn't play like children, we played like adults,” he said. “It wasn't going our way but we fought, we kept compact, we tried to be dangerous when we came out. It’s a good step from last season.”

Signing Fernando Llorente

Tottenham have prioritised signing young players ever since Pochettino arrived. Their great successes in the market were the arrivals of Eric Dier at 20 from Sporting CP and Dele Alli at just 18 from MK Dons. Given Spurs’ economic model and Pochettino’s coaching of young players, it has made perfect sense.

But this summer Spurs needed something different up front, to solve the problem that Vincent Janssen was not good enough to support Kane. Fernando Llorente was about to go to Chelsea when Pochettino gave him a call and sold the Spurs project to the 32-year-old.

