Fixation with new T20 tournament distracts from latest set of changes set to sweep the Championship

The days when a batsman could dream of scoring 1,000 first class runs before the end of May are probably gone (although Kumar Sangakkara gave it a good go this year). For batsman at Middlesex, still just three Championship matches into the season, there has barely been time to score 3,000 between them.

With so much attention having been diverted by the hotly-debated plans for a new, domestic T20 tournament, it is easy to overlook the fact that the Championship is in the midst of (yet another) minor revolution, the season having been reduced to 14 matches per team in an effort to ease fixture congestion. The first division, now down to seven teams, is almost at Sheffield Shield proportions.

Traditionalists have been irked by the changes, which arguably marginalise the Championship yet further. Certainly the format for division two is an unhappy compromise, with teams playing some opponents twice and others just once. Poor old Derbyshire face the best sides in the division – Notts and Kent – home and away.

View photos Traditionalists have been irked by the change (Getty) More

Still, the reduction in the number of four-day fixtures might concentrate minds. For players who don’t feature in their counties’ white ball sides, the chances of glory are fewer than ever and so every performance takes on added import. No pressure then.

Essex, promoted last season and given little thought as Championship contenders, currently sit proudly at the top of the table, the side’s mix of hardened pros and eager youngsters evidently feeling the pressure less than some of their more fancied rivals.

It helps to have Alastair Cook available of course. His appetite for Championship runs seems the equal of his mentor and predecessor as Chelmsford icon, Graham Gooch. Jamie Porter, by contrast, is hardly a household name but has so far this year been the standout bowler in a steady attack.

Whether Essex continue to challenge for the title when Cook returns to England duty remains to be seen. But there is no shortage of gnarly determination at the County Ground.

Sangakkara comes close to joining elite club

It is doubtful that many greats of the international game wished they had played a match against Oxford’s students in March. But having plundered a staggering 876 runs in Surrey’s five Championship games, Sangakkara might just wonder whether a workout at The Parks would have given him the chance of reaching that 1,000 runs milestone.

He would have been the first player to reach the figure before May’s end since Graeme Hick memorably did so in that hot summer of 1988, aided by his famous 405 not out against Somerset. Glenn Turner is the only other player to have achieved the feat since 1938.

View photos Kumar Sangakkara came close to reaching 1,000 runs before April (Getty) More

Read More