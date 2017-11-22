FK Qarabag vs Chelsea, Champions League: live score updates

5:29PM

28 min

Cross from Pedro on the left curls into the keeper's hands.

5:28PM

26 min

Willian pulls down Agolli and is penalised.

5:26PM

24 min

Fabregas crosses from the right to the edge of the box. Pedro does the right thing and lets it come across his body and hits it with his left-foot but doesn't do the cross justice, flaying it wide.

5:22PM

21 min

Two-step run up and he rolls the ball to the keeper's left as he went the other way. Willian went down like a sack of spuds but the replays suggest hardly any contact at all.

5:21PM

GOAL!!

Qarabag 0-1 Chelsea (Hazard, pen)

5:21PM

Penalty to Chelsea

And the referee has sent of Sadygov, too. Blimey that looked severe. Who's the ref? George Jeffrys? Did he grab his forearm? I don't think he did. The crowd has gone bananas. Huge delay while Azerbaijan's most capped player walsk off but takes the armband with him which has to be brought back on.

5:19PM

18 min

Ndlovu bullocks up the right to chase a hare but David Luiz keeps pace until he runs out of room and Courtois picks it up.

5:18PM

16 min

Qarabag are playing well and carved out that chance with some crisp passing around the box. Willian is played in on the right of the box by Fabregas and he bludgeons a low shot that Sadygov intercepted bravely.

5:15PM

13 min

Almost a Qarabag goal when Michel burst down the inside-right channel, gorges on a pass and thumps a right-foot shot on to the crossbar as David Luix scrambled and slid in vain to try to thwart him.

5:13PM

11 min

Rare you hear such sustained booing for opposition possession. Very refreshing. Stamina. Rudiger, Fabregas and Kante combine down the left to form a triangle and Kante loops in a deep cross to meet Zappacosta's clever, disguised run beyond the back stick. He heads across goal and it's blocked out for a corner that Fabregas takes and David Luiz balloons wide with a header.