FK Qarabag vs Chelsea, Champions League: live score updates

Rob Bagchi
David Luiz strolls out of defence in Baku during Chelsea's Champions League match against Qarabag - Getty Images Europe

 

5:29PM

28 min

Cross from Pedro on the left curls into the keeper's hands. 

5:28PM

26 min

Willian pulls down Agolli and is penalised. 

5:26PM

24 min

Fabregas crosses from the right to the edge of the box. Pedro does the right thing and lets it come across his body and hits it with his left-foot but doesn't do the cross justice, flaying it wide. 

 

5:22PM

21 min

Two-step run up and he rolls the ball to the keeper's left as he went the other way. Willian went down like a sack of spuds but the replays suggest hardly any contact at all. 

5:21PM

GOAL!!

Qarabag 0-1 Chelsea (Hazard, pen)

5:21PM

Penalty to Chelsea

And the referee has sent of Sadygov, too. Blimey that looked severe. Who's the ref? George Jeffrys? Did he grab his forearm? I don't think he did. The crowd has gone bananas. Huge delay while Azerbaijan's most capped player walsk off but takes the armband with him which has to be brought back on. 

5:19PM

18 min

Ndlovu bullocks up the right to chase a hare but David Luiz keeps pace until he runs out of room and Courtois picks it up. 

5:18PM

16 min

Qarabag are playing well and carved out that chance with some crisp passing around the box. Willian is played in on the right of the box by Fabregas and he bludgeons a low shot that Sadygov intercepted bravely. 

5:15PM

13 min

Almost a Qarabag goal when Michel burst down the inside-right channel, gorges on a pass and thumps a right-foot shot on to the crossbar as David Luix scrambled and slid in vain to try to thwart him.

 

5:13PM

11 min

Rare you hear such sustained booing for opposition possession. Very refreshing. Stamina. Rudiger, Fabregas and Kante combine down the left to form a triangle and Kante loops in a deep cross to meet Zappacosta's clever, disguised run beyond the back stick. He heads across goal and it's blocked out for a corner that Fabregas takes and David Luiz balloons wide with a header.  

5:10PM

9 min

Guerrier and Marcos Alonso are having a rare old tussle, both key attacking weapons for their respective sides. Misplaced pass from Fabregas allows Ndlovu to spin a cross in for Medatov who gulls Fabregas and shoots from 18 yards. Azpilicueta slides in to block. 

5:07PM

7 min

Correction - that should have read Willian to Pedro to Fabregas who spun adeptly etc. Lovely pass from Fabregas from inside out to the onrushing Marcos Alonso. Only Willian was in the box for his first-time cross and it was nowhere near him. 

5:05PM

5 min

Quick counter from Chelsea and slick passing from Willian on the right to Pedro in the D with his back to goal. He spins adeptly and scuds a low shot straight at Sehic. 

5:04PM

4 min

Agoli, who flattened Zappacosta in the first minute, is statione dout on the left and recycles the ball infield where Sadygov holds it and eventually moves it up the right patiently. Alonso stops the move, passes back to Courtois. Ndlovu sprints to hustle the keeper as he shapes to clear but he had enough time. 

5:02PM

2 min

Boos ringing around for 30 seconds of Chelsea possession, unthreatening possession at that. Rudiger passes infield for Kante who sweeps a 60-yard diagonal pass over the head of Pedro and out for a goalkick. 

5:01PM

1 min

Chelsea kick off. The main camera position seems to be in Armenia. The players look like ants. 

4:57PM

John McEnerney isn't so pleased to see Luiz back

Sideshow Bob Luiz in charge at the back we all know what can happen when he’s left marshaling the rear guard.

He played really well last season, John but I note it wasn't enough to persuade Tite to bring him back. I was impressed with him against Arsenal when he tracked Lacazette's runs diligently but he then lost his napper with that wild lunge. It looks ineradicable, doesn't it, his impetuous streak whether in concentration or more obvious breaches of discipline.  

4:45PM

A word from our correspondent

Sam Dean writes:

Baku is known as the 'City of Winds' and it's certainly living up to its nickname tonight. It's been howling all day. 

It begs the question why, in a notorious windy place, they decided to design a stadium with loads of holes in the exterior. 

This is unlikely to be an easy night for Chelsea in any case, but if these gusts reach the pitch then it might make things even trickier.

4:44PM

Those line-ups for the monochrome set

Qarabag Sehic, Medvedev, Sadygov, Rzezniczak, Agolli, Guerrier, Almeida, Garayev, Madatov, Michel, Ndlovu.
Subs Kanibolotskiy, Amirguliyev, Ismayilov, Yunuszadze, Sheydaev, Diniyev, Quintana. 

Chelsea Courtois, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Zappacosta, Fabregas, Kante, Willian, Alonso, Pedro, Hazard.
Subs Caballero, Drinkwater, Morata, Bakayoko, Cahill, Christensen, Sterling.

Referee Manuel De Sousa (Lisbon)

4:06PM

Team news

Chelsea go the full Craig Levein route with a 3-7-0 formation.

 Dujon Sterling, an Under-19 European Champion with England last summer, who can play at wing-back, on the wing as an attacker or up front, is on the bench. 

4:00PM

Good afternoon

And welcome to live coverage of Chelsea's trip to Azerbaijan to play FK Qarabag, the team they walloped 6-0 on the opening day of their Champions League campaign when the array of unusual goalscorers - Davide Zappacosta, Dave Azpilicueta, Timoue Bakayoko and Michy Batshuayi (as well as Pedro and our old friend the the Original Gangster) - illustrates Antonio Conte's assessment of the strength of the opposition.

Qarabag's pair of Group C draws with Atlético mean a Chelsea victory here would put them through to the round of 16 with the opportunity of finishing as group winners still live going into the visit of Diego Simeone's side, twice finalists from 2014-16. 

The trip to Anfield on Saturday is clearly playing on Conte's mind. “It will be very difficult for us to recover, to rest," he said yesterday. "Whoever prepared the fixtures for the league must pay great attention. Otherwise it is very difficult when you ask me if my team are ready to catch Manchester City if they put us in this type of situation.

Is there a first-team route back for David Luiz via Baku? Credit:  Ashley Western - CameraSport via Getty Images

“I don’t like to find excuses, but this is the reality. Sometimes I think it’s right to give respect for our job.”

Clearly™ he ought to rest several key players in Baku, then. David Luiz could return in defence after he lost his place to Andreas Christensen following the defeat by Roma. Victor Moses misses out with a hamstring problem while Michy Batshuayi and Charly Musonda are also sidelined. Will there be a rare glimpse of Drinkwater D, Caballero W, Nascimento RKN etc. 

As for Qarabag, look out for Bafana Bafana's Dino Ndlovu who has come a long way from Platinum Stars via two clubs in Israel to the Azeri Double winners. he's a lifelong Chelsea fan and says he was frustrated at Stamford Bridge. "I wanted to swap shirts with either Eden Hazard or Michy Batshuayi," he told Goal. "But the problem was that the coach has a big character," he said. "We lost 6-0 and I had to say to myself, 'I can’t swap shirts this time."

™Property of the First Lord of the Treasury

