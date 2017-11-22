FK Qarabag vs Chelsea, Champions League: live score updates
28 min
Cross from Pedro on the left curls into the keeper's hands.
26 min
Willian pulls down Agolli and is penalised.
24 min
Fabregas crosses from the right to the edge of the box. Pedro does the right thing and lets it come across his body and hits it with his left-foot but doesn't do the cross justice, flaying it wide.
21 min
Two-step run up and he rolls the ball to the keeper's left as he went the other way. Willian went down like a sack of spuds but the replays suggest hardly any contact at all.
GOAL!!
Qarabag 0-1 Chelsea (Hazard, pen)
Penalty to Chelsea
And the referee has sent of Sadygov, too. Blimey that looked severe. Who's the ref? George Jeffrys? Did he grab his forearm? I don't think he did. The crowd has gone bananas. Huge delay while Azerbaijan's most capped player walsk off but takes the armband with him which has to be brought back on.
18 min
Ndlovu bullocks up the right to chase a hare but David Luiz keeps pace until he runs out of room and Courtois picks it up.
16 min
Qarabag are playing well and carved out that chance with some crisp passing around the box. Willian is played in on the right of the box by Fabregas and he bludgeons a low shot that Sadygov intercepted bravely.
13 min
Almost a Qarabag goal when Michel burst down the inside-right channel, gorges on a pass and thumps a right-foot shot on to the crossbar as David Luix scrambled and slid in vain to try to thwart him.
11 min
Rare you hear such sustained booing for opposition possession. Very refreshing. Stamina. Rudiger, Fabregas and Kante combine down the left to form a triangle and Kante loops in a deep cross to meet Zappacosta's clever, disguised run beyond the back stick. He heads across goal and it's blocked out for a corner that Fabregas takes and David Luiz balloons wide with a header.
9 min
Guerrier and Marcos Alonso are having a rare old tussle, both key attacking weapons for their respective sides. Misplaced pass from Fabregas allows Ndlovu to spin a cross in for Medatov who gulls Fabregas and shoots from 18 yards. Azpilicueta slides in to block.
7 min
Correction - that should have read Willian to Pedro to Fabregas who spun adeptly etc. Lovely pass from Fabregas from inside out to the onrushing Marcos Alonso. Only Willian was in the box for his first-time cross and it was nowhere near him.
5 min
Quick counter from Chelsea and slick passing from Willian on the right to Pedro in the D with his back to goal. He spins adeptly and scuds a low shot straight at Sehic.
4 min
Agoli, who flattened Zappacosta in the first minute, is statione dout on the left and recycles the ball infield where Sadygov holds it and eventually moves it up the right patiently. Alonso stops the move, passes back to Courtois. Ndlovu sprints to hustle the keeper as he shapes to clear but he had enough time.
2 min
Boos ringing around for 30 seconds of Chelsea possession, unthreatening possession at that. Rudiger passes infield for Kante who sweeps a 60-yard diagonal pass over the head of Pedro and out for a goalkick.
1 min
Chelsea kick off. The main camera position seems to be in Armenia. The players look like ants.
A word from our correspondent
Sam Dean writes:
Baku is known as the 'City of Winds' and it's certainly living up to its nickname tonight. It's been howling all day.
It begs the question why, in a notorious windy place, they decided to design a stadium with loads of holes in the exterior.
This is unlikely to be an easy night for Chelsea in any case, but if these gusts reach the pitch then it might make things even trickier.
Those line-ups for the monochrome set
Qarabag Sehic, Medvedev, Sadygov, Rzezniczak, Agolli, Guerrier, Almeida, Garayev, Madatov, Michel, Ndlovu.
Subs Kanibolotskiy, Amirguliyev, Ismayilov, Yunuszadze, Sheydaev, Diniyev, Quintana.
Chelsea Courtois, Azpilicueta, Luiz, Rudiger, Zappacosta, Fabregas, Kante, Willian, Alonso, Pedro, Hazard.
Subs Caballero, Drinkwater, Morata, Bakayoko, Cahill, Christensen, Sterling.
Referee Manuel De Sousa (Lisbon)
Team news
Chelsea go the full Craig Levein route with a 3-7-0 formation.
Here is how the Blues line up in Baku: Courtois; Azpilicueta (c), David Luiz, Rudiger; Zappacosta, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso; Willian, Hazard, Pedro.
Dujon Sterling, an Under-19 European Champion with England last summer, who can play at wing-back, on the wing as an attacker or up front, is on the bench.
Good afternoon
And welcome to live coverage of Chelsea's trip to Azerbaijan to play FK Qarabag, the team they walloped 6-0 on the opening day of their Champions League campaign when the array of unusual goalscorers - Davide Zappacosta, Dave Azpilicueta, Timoue Bakayoko and Michy Batshuayi (as well as Pedro and our old friend the the Original Gangster) - illustrates Antonio Conte's assessment of the strength of the opposition.
Qarabag's pair of Group C draws with Atlético mean a Chelsea victory here would put them through to the round of 16 with the opportunity of finishing as group winners still live going into the visit of Diego Simeone's side, twice finalists from 2014-16.
The trip to Anfield on Saturday is clearly playing on Conte's mind. “It will be very difficult for us to recover, to rest," he said yesterday. "Whoever prepared the fixtures for the league must pay great attention. Otherwise it is very difficult when you ask me if my team are ready to catch Manchester City if they put us in this type of situation.
“I don’t like to find excuses, but this is the reality. Sometimes I think it’s right to give respect for our job.”
Clearly™ he ought to rest several key players in Baku, then. David Luiz could return in defence after he lost his place to Andreas Christensen following the defeat by Roma. Victor Moses misses out with a hamstring problem while Michy Batshuayi and Charly Musonda are also sidelined. Will there be a rare glimpse of Drinkwater D, Caballero W, Nascimento RKN etc.
As for Qarabag, look out for Bafana Bafana's Dino Ndlovu who has come a long way from Platinum Stars via two clubs in Israel to the Azeri Double winners. he's a lifelong Chelsea fan and says he was frustrated at Stamford Bridge. "I wanted to swap shirts with either Eden Hazard or Michy Batshuayi," he told Goal. "But the problem was that the coach has a big character," he said. "We lost 6-0 and I had to say to myself, 'I can’t swap shirts this time."
