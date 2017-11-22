FK Qarabag vs Chelsea: Team news, injuries and suspensions
What is it?
It is a Champions League Group C game between Chelsea and Azerbaijan club Qarabag.
When is it?
Tonight, so that's Wednesday November 22, 2017.
What time is kick-off?
The match gets under way at 5.00pm (GMT), as tends to happen at this time of year for matches in eastern Europe.
What TV channel is it on?
BT Sport 2 will have live coverage of the match. The build-up gets going at 4.30pm. Alternatively, you can follow all the build-up, live minute-by-minute action and, of course, post-match analysis right here. Just bookmark this page and come back at around 4.00pm.
What is the team news?
Antonio Conte has no fresh injuries and but is likely to rotate his options ahead of a crucial weekend Premier league game away at Liverpool. David Luiz could return in defence after he lost his place to Andreas Christensen following the loss at Roma. Victor Moses misses out with a hamstring problem while Michy Batshuayi and Charly Musonda are also sidelined. Chelsea have not mathematically qualified for the last-16, but can do so with a victory in Baku.
Dino Ndlovu is back from a one-game ban for Qarabag, but they hosts cannot call upon Pedro Henrique who is suspended.
What are they saying?
Antonio Conte on the Premier League needing to re-think its fixture scheduling:
"If you ask me if we're ready to catch up Manchester City, whoever prepares the fixtures must try to change something. I think this is the best way for English football.
"I'm talking for all the teams who are playing in the Champions League, not just for Chelsea.
"For a lot of time, there isn't an English team playing a final in the Champions League. Why (is) this?
"The teams are very strong and every team has the possibility to go through to the path to the Champions League (final).
"I don't like to find excuses or alibis, but this is the reality. Sometimes I think it's right to give respect for our job."
What are the odds?
- Qarabag 12/1
- Chelsea 3/10
- Draw 9/2
What is our prediction?
The tail-end of the Champions League group stages can be a drag, and Chelsea will be keen to do the bare minimum and fly back from Azerbaijan with qualification for the knockout-stages secure. Qarabag have improved since their 6-0 drubbing at Stamford Bridge on the opening game of the group, drawing home and away with Atletico Madrid. We fancy Conte's side to secure a business-like three points however.
Verdict: Qarabag 0 Chelsea 2