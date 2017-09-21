FKF to appeal High Court ruling at the Supreme Court

The case was filed by former FKF boss, Sam Nyamweya who lost to current president, Nick Mwendwa in the last election

Football Kenya Federation is set to move to Suppreme Court appeal the ruling by the High Court that quashed the number of teams in the Kenyan Premier League by two.

On Thursday, a High Court nullified FKF decision made early in the year, to increase the number of clubs in the top tier league to 18 from 16.

“FKF acknowledges receipt of the decision by High Court Judge, Justice John Mativo, declaring that the 2017 Kenyan Premier League Season be reverted to a 16 club league, following a petition launched by one Sam Nyamweya,” reads a statement from the federation.

“We wish to clarify that we shall be tendering our appeal at the Court of Appeal in due course in an effort aimed at protecting the sanctity of the sport.”

FKF added that they will not sit and watch ‘disgraced’ former Football Administrators ‘suffocates’ the development of the game.

FFK will leverage on Fifa’s technical capacity in its suit as they seek to see the decision reversed by the hghest court on the land.

“We shall also be providing an update to Fifa on the judicial development locally as we further seek to tap into their technical capacity in our forthcoming Appeal Suit.”

The latest ruling by the High Court now opens a can of worms with more wrangles expected in the local football scene in the coming weeks.