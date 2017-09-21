Blow for FKF as Court rules for a 16-team league

It seems that the league will revert back to 16 teams after Sam Nyamweya successfully lodged a case that quashed the promotion of two additional clubs

Football in Kenya has taken another twist after the High Court ruled that the league should have 16 teams.

This comes after a High Court sitting at Milimani overruled an earlier decision by Sports Dispute Tribunal (SDT) to grant FKF the powers to increase the number of clubs from 16 to 18.

Kenyan top-tier league was expanded by two teams following the promotion of Kariobangi Sharks and Nakumatt FC after FKF last season.

But it seems that the league will revert back to 16 clubs after Sam Nyamweya successfully lodged a case that quashed the promotion of two additional teams.

The former FKF boss cited breach of the principle of natural justice, with Nyamweya accusing FKF, cited as the second respondent, of passing the club silencing regulation without the participation of members and stakeholders.

Nyamweya argued that the club licensing regulation are against Article 3 of Caf and Fifa Club Licensing guidelines and Fifa guidelines of promotion and regulation under sporting integrity.

The court headed to the petitioner’s (Nyamweya) submission that such action is a recipe for chaos and can lead to a ban by FIFA.

The court found FKF of unilaterally promoting Karibangi Sharks and Nakumatt and further issued a permanent injunction restraining FKF from interfering with FKF right to manage and own the league.

“Unilateral post-season relegation/promotion and the addition of clubs by the second respondent (FKF) violated the agreement and sporting principles of merit and are therefore null and void,” reads part of the court ruling.

“A declaration be and is hereby given that football Kenya Federation-Kenyan Premier League agreement is valid”