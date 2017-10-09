FKF: We cannot sack Stanley Okumbi because of ‘few’ fans

Football Kenya Federation has insisted that they will not sack Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi because ‘few fans are demanding for the same.’

FKF boss Nick Mwendwa has exclusively revealed to Goal that they will evaluate the work of the technical bench when the team returns home from the tour of Malaysia where they lost to Iraq and Thailand respectively.

“We have our own way of doing things and we don’t give in to fans pressure. We cannot sack Okumbi and his technical bench because the fans are making noise and demanding for that. We must sit down with the team when they return home and evaluate their performance.

Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi. More

“We must talk to the players and technical bench and get to know what happened, where things went wrong and what needs to be done.