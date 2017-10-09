FKF: We cannot sack Stanley Okumbi because of ‘few’ fans
Football Kenya Federation has insisted that they will not sack Harambee Stars coach Stanley Okumbi because ‘few fans are demanding for the same.’
FKF boss Nick Mwendwa has exclusively revealed to Goal that they will evaluate the work of the technical bench when the team returns home from the tour of Malaysia where they lost to Iraq and Thailand respectively.
“We have our own way of doing things and we don’t give in to fans pressure. We cannot sack Okumbi and his technical bench because the fans are making noise and demanding for that. We must sit down with the team when they return home and evaluate their performance.
“We must talk to the players and technical bench and get to know what happened, where things went wrong and what needs to be done.
"That is when we can come up with the next plan for the team. But sacking Okumbi just because people want us to sack…that will not happen.”
Mwendwa said the same people, who are advocating for the sacking of Okumbi started complaining immediately he was appointed to head the side. “They are the same people making noise. Around six or seven people using social media platform to fuel the Okumbi must go chants!
“They are now happy that Okumbi lost two matches and want to up the chants further. We have our own way of doing things and I can tell you, that we will follow that. We must talk to the bench and players and outline the next plan for the team when they return home but sacking Okumbi will never be the solution.”
Harambee Stars are scheduled to return home after losing 2-1 to Iraq and 1-0 to lowly ranked Thailand in friendly matches played under the Fifa calendar.