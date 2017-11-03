FKF dismiss reports of Harambee Stars v Gor Mahia friendly

The federation has denied they have planned a friendly between the newly crowned Kenyan champions and Harambee Stars

Football Kenya Federation has played down reports that they have organized a friendly with champions Gor Mahia on November 14.

Federation's Communications Officer Barry Otieno has told Goal that the initial reports, confirmed by K'Ogalo, are not true and an official communication will be released soon.

"The federation has not held talks with any local club, Gor Mahia included, with a view of playing a friendly match, in light of the recently cancelled international Match against Zambia.

"We, however, continue to look elsewhere and will inform the public if and when we confirm any friendly."

Earlier on, Gor Mahia Deputy Organizing Secretary Ronald Ngala had confirmed everything was in place and the two sides were set to face each other on November 14.

"Yes, we will play Harambee Stars at Kasarani, everything has been agreed. However, it is not yet clear on the modalities, that is whether Gor Mahia will retain all her players, or they will play for Stars.



"Our coach Kerr is ironing the same with Okumbi (Stanley), to find the best way forward, all in all, the match is on," Ngala told Goal.

The last outing was for Harambee Stars was last month against Iran and Thailand respectively.