FKF extends clubs licensing validity period

Clubs will be eligible to apply for licenses to participate in the leagues for the 2019 season

Football Kenya Federation has extended the validity of operating licenses to all the 18 clubs in the Kenyan Premier League to December 31, 2018.

The licenses were set to expire at the end of the season (November) but will now run to December, but clubs will, however, be required to apply for a fresh License in 2019.

The deadline for submitting the requisite documents is 5 pm on June 30, 2018.

“We wish to inform you that the Club Licensing Committee extended to December 31, 2018, all the current licenses issued to clubs during the last exercise and the clubs will be eligible to apply for licenses to participate in the leagues and competitions played under the auspices of FKF for the 2019 season," FKF Chief executive Officer Robert Muthomi stated in a letter to the clubs.

He further said: “For the 2019 club licensing process, clubs will be provided with reasonable timescales at the discretion of the Club Licensing Committee to comply with the FKF 2019 licensing regulations, from March 1, 2018 to June 30, 2018, this is in line with the CAF club competitions, deadline of October 31, 2018, which shall remain applicable for entry into all CAF competitions.

“The Committee will share with clubs the amended FKF Club Licensing manual for the 2019 season by or on October 1, 2017.”

Club licensing in Kenyan football took effect at the beginning of this season and was adhered to by the clubs after ironing out several teething problems.