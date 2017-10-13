FKF and Juja Preparatory School sign partnership

The deal that was signed on Friday will see the School award scholarship to budding talents with good education marks

Football Kenya Federation has entered into a partnership with Juja Preparatory School that will act as the National Academy for the U-13 players.

The partnership will see the FKF provide top equipment and trained coaches to the school, while the players further their academic credentials at the institution.

“Our aim is to combine education and elite football. We need football players who are intelligent and understand what coaches ask of them,” said FKF Technical Director Andreas Spier.

FKF boss, Nick Mwendwa, who inked the deal, said that the program will act as a feeder for the national team that has relied heavily on talents discovered at a later stage in High School.

“We already have a syllabus in place. We have trained over 2000 coaches, who will benefit from the centers of excellence.

“The players will not only get the best football training but also get the best academic education. These have to go hand in hand,” revealed the FKF boss.

The young stars will be trained by some of the best local coaches whose names are yet to be made public.