FKF: Kenya can still take part in Chan 2018

Kenya was technically locked out after the country forfeited the chance to host the next edition of the tournament in January

Harambee Stars still have a chance of taking part in the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (Chan).

Though Kenya has been technically locked out after the country forfeited the chance to host the next edition of the tournament, Football Kenya Federation insist that they will go around the whole process to ensure that Kenya takes part in the event.

Kenya was stripped of Chan hosting rights last Saturday by a Caf executive meeting held in Accra, Ghana. As such, Harambee Stars, who had qualified for the event as hosts, were automatically locked out of the event.

But FKF is still hopeful that the local-based players, who have been preparing for the games since August when Stanley Okumbi named his squad, are hoping that one of the 15 countries, who have qualified for the event win the rights.

“We are banking on hopes that one of the teams that have already made it to the finals is going to bid and win.

“If that happens, therefore, what we intend to do through the secretariat, is to ask (Caf) for a play-off with a team that finished second in the group of the (new) host nation,” said Nick Mwendwa.

The new host will be known by end of next week.