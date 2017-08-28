FKF: We are not to blame if Chan fails to come to Kenya

A team of inspectors from Confederation of Africa Football are expected in the country on September 7 to give final verdict

The government should take the blame if Kenya fails to host Africa Nations Championship (Chan) in 2018, says Football Kenya Federation.

FKF President, Nick Mwendwa was quoted to have pledged to resign should Kenya fails to host the January tournament, but the federation has since denied that, clarifying that the FKF boss was quoted out of context.

According to FKF Communications Officer, Barry Otieno, Mwendwa had stated that he will resign if the blame lay squarely with his office.

“The President is being quoted out of context on this. He said he would resign if the failure to host the tournament lay squarely and solemnly with his office which is not the case,” said Otieno.

“Calling for his resignation at this time would be premature as FKF does not deal with building and or improving infrastructure," Otieno told Goal.

FKF however, is still optimistic that the government will come through and complete the infrastructural development in time for the January championship.

Work in all the five stadia, Kasarani, Nyayo, Kinoru and Kipchoge Keino are ongoing. Nyayo and Kasarani are set for closure anytime from this week for renovation.

A team of inspectors from Confederation of Africa Football (Caf) are expected in the country on September 7 to deliver the final verdict whether Kenya will host the championship.