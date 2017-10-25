FKF postpone all league matches

The decision was taken by FKF following a heightened political situation as the country prepares to go for a repeat presidential election on Thursday

Football Kenya Federation has postponed all the eight National Super League (NSL) matches scheduled for this coming weekend.

Also postponed are the Division One League, Women Premier League and Women Division One League fixtures.

The decision was taken by FKF following a heightened political situation as the country prepares to go for a repeat presidential election on Thursday.

“The political situation as currently is has made it impossible for most clubs to train and/or for officials to travel,” said FKF CEO Robert Muthomi

“As a precaution, we have decided to postpone this weekend’s matches to a date that will be communicated in due course,” he added

The match pitting Wazito against MOSCA on Wednesday, October 25, 2017 is on as planned.

Round 34 NSL matches have however been tentatively rescheduled for Wednesday, November 1, 2017, subject to the political situation.

Affected fixtures: Nakuru AllStars v St. Joseph Youth, Black Stars v Nairobi Stima, Palos v Vihiga United, KCB v Administration Police, Talanta v Ushuru, City Stars v Bidco United, Kibera, GFE 105 v Wazito, Kenya Police v Isibania.