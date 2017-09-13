FKF postpones AGM ahead of Presidential elections

Football Kenya Federation Annual General Meeting initially set for October 14, 2017, in Mombasa has been moved to November

The 5th Football Kenya Federation Annual General Meeting initially set for October 14, 2017, in Mombasa has been rescheduled due to the impending repeat of presidential elections.

Subsequently, the federation has issued a fresh notice for the AGM in November. A circular obtained by Goal signed by FKF Secretary General/CEO Robert Muthomi dated September 11, 2017, and sent to members of the federation has confirmed the changes.

“Following an Emergency Executive Meeting held on September 8, 2017, it has been decided that the fifth Kenya Football Federation Annual General Meeting would be postponed from October 14, 2017, to November 18, 2017.

“This follows IEBC announcement that the repeat presidential elections will be held on October 17, 2017. Given the heightened political atmosphere that accompanies the Kenyan elections, it was agreed that it is prudent to move the AGM.”

Kenyan held general elections on August 8, 2017, in which the IEBC declared Jubilee party flag bearer Uhuru Kenyatta as the presidential winner but this was reversed by the Supreme Court, who ordered for a repeat of the exercise in 60 days.