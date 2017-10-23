FKF remains mum as drenched ball boy is awarded for services

One of the ball boys, who was pictured drenched in wet clothes during GOtv Shield final between AFC Leopards and Kariobangi Sharks, has been identified and awarded for his diligent service.

Rooney Noel, a pupil at St Teresa Boys Primary School in Eastleigh and others, were captured by a photographer covering their cold skins from the soaked clothes during the league cup final.

The photos saw Football Kenya Federation, the organizers of GOtv Shield; get a share of doze from infuriated local football fans, who accused the federation of ‘child abuse’.

But Noel, a budding striker, was on Monday awarded for his diligent service despite the poor working condition he was subjected to by the organizers after he received goodies from former Kenyan international, Boniface Ambani.

Ambani, a junior coach at AFC Leopards, also promised to guide the young talent through his soccer career after presenting him with a raincoat, a jersey, jacket and a soccer ball.

FKF are yet to comment on the incident.