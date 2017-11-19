FKF reveals who will be in charge of Stars' Cecafa squad

Though FKF did not reveal how much Put will be taking home every month, Mwendwa said that his new take-home is "way much better" than his previous pay

Stanley Okumbi will be in charge of Harambee Stars squad in the forthcoming Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup.

Newly appointed Harambee coach, Paul Put will also sit on the technical bench, but not as the team's head coach according to Football Kenya Federation President, Nick Mwendwa.

Mwendwa, while addressing the press in Mombasa over the weekend, said that there will be a smooth transition of power between Put and Okumbi, who has since been demoted to the assistant coach.

"Okumbi will be in charge of this team (Cecafa), but he will be supported by t ehnew coach who will be giving technical advise," Mwendwa clarified.

The Belgian who has been in the country since last Sunday, signed a two-year renewable contract last Monday before he was officially unveiled on Saturday as a replacement of the underfire Okumbi.

Though FKF did not reveal how much Put will be taking home every month, Mwendwa said that his new take-home is "way much better" than his previous pay.

"We have been negotiating with him for over three months and you know that these top coaches are not easy to get. I can assure you that Put is the best Kenya has ever had; better than (Adel) Amrouche and even (Reinhard) Fabisch.