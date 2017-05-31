FKF suspend official, players after attacking the referee

Administration Police official and players have been found guilty of assaulting the referee during their match against Vihiga United early this month.

The four - Musa Musungu (official), Alfred Chole, Ezekiel Ng'ang'a and Julius Muteti were found responsible for attacking and injuring the referee - and action has been taken. A statement from FKF obtained by Goal and copied to the club has confirmed the suspension of the involved characters.

The four players have been banned for seven months, with Musungu receiving a two year ban. "The three players, who attacked the centre referee namely Alfred Sandaji Chole, Jullius Kavo Muteti and Ezekiel Ng'ang'a Ngugi are suspended from the date of this letter to December 31, 2017, from participating in FKF affiliated club or competitions," read the statement.

The statement added, "Musa Musungu, the said club official, who attacked the match officials is suspended from the date of this letter to May 30, 2019 (2 years) from any FKF affiliated activities."

The club will pay an extra Sh50, 000 as fine to cater for the expenses incurred during the whole process as well as cover medical expenses for the referee.