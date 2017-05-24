FKF suspends league for Ramadhan holiday

Football Kenya Federation South Coast Branch has suspended the branch league until the end of 30-day fasting period of Ramadan.

Goal has obtained a confirmatory letter sent to the respective clubs over the same. "Football Kenya Federation South Coast Branch wish to inform all our affiliate members participating in the top tier Fkf South Coast Branch League that as a tradition the federation has postponed the league matches to respect the fasting period of Ramadan due to some of the players being Muslims."

Ramadhan, the holiest month in the Islamic calendar, commences between May 19 (Friday) and May 22 (Sunday) depending on the sighting of the moon and Muslims around the world will be enduring an arduous task and fulfilling an intense engagement with their faith that requires them among other obligations, to abstain from food and fluid from sunrise to sunset.

However, the top tier Kenyan Premier League, the National Super League and third tier National Division One League organized by Football Kenya Federation will still be on.