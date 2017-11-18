FKF unveil Belgian coach to handle Harambee Stars

His immediate task will be to assemble a team for forthcoming Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup tournament to be staged in Kenya

Football Kenya Federation have officially unveiled Belgian coach Paul Put to handle Harambee Stars.

The Belgian has signed a two year renewable contract and will take over from under fire coach Stanley Okumbi.

His immediate task will be to assemble a team for the forthcoming Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup tournament to be staged in Kenya from December 3.

Put has promised to help the country reclaim its lost glory on the international scene. “I have been following Kenya for a while now and I know what the fans want from a coach like me. I am confident that with support from the federation, I can turn around the fortunes of the country.”

Goal understands that Okumbi has been demoted to assist the new coach. Put was manager of the Gambian national team between 2008 and 2011, before being appointed as manager of Burkina Faso in March 2012.

He had previously managed Belgian club sides Geel, Lokeren and Lierse, before being banned for three-years by the Royal Belgian Football Association for his alleged involvement in the Ye Zheyun match-fixing scandal.

Put left his role as Burkina Faso manager in February 2015, before becoming manager of Jordan in June 2015. Following a two-week suspension by the Jordan Football Association on December 20, 2015, Put resigned his position as manager of the Jordan national team in January 2016.

He was shortlisted for the Guinea national team job in July 2016. In February 2017 he was one of a number of managers on the shortlist for the vacant Rwanda national team manager role.

On October 30, 2016, Paul Put became the new coach of USM Alger for two years. His first match was in derby against USM El Harrach and lost 2–0.