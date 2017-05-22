FKF unveil multi-million kit sponsor for national teams

Kenyan FA have entered into a worthwhile kit deal with Mafro Sports to dress all national teams

Football Kenya Federation have penned a three-year kit deal with Mafro Sports Company for National teams.

The company will sponsor the teams to a tune of USD 250,000 per year for the three years in what is a milestone for Kenyan football.

This package was announced at the launching event held at Sarova Stanley Hotel on Monday with Football Kenya Federation officials led by the President Nick Mwendwa and representatives from Mafro Sports in attendance.

Going forward, the home kits for senior national teams (Harambee Stars and Harambee Starlets) and junior teams of all age categories will be red, away kits-white and the alternative kits being green.