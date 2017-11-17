FKF on verge of appointing new Harambee Stars coach

Former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche or Paul Put are in the frame to replace the under siege Stanley Okumbi

Football Kenya Federation are on the verge of appointing a new coach for Harambee Stars.

Daily Nation have reported that two Belgian coaches, former Harambee Stars coach Adel Amrouche or Paul Put are in the frame to replace the under siege Stanley Okumbi.

Okumbi has overseen a couple of disappointing results including the home and away defeats to lowly Guinea Bissau in the 2017 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers, plus another loss to Sierra Leone in FreeTown in Kenya's opening match of the 2019 Africa Nations Cup qualifiers.

Incidentally, Amrouche, who last managed Kenya to her last success during the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup in 2013, is also in the frame to take over as Uganda coach.

Amrouche was also at the dugout when Kenya drew 1-1 with Nigeria in Calabar during the 2014 World Cup qualification matches. Put, 61, is current manager at top Algerian club ASM Algiers.

He is best remembered for steering Burkina Faso to the 2013 Africa Nations Cup final where the Stallions went on to lose to Nigeria.

The Belgian who's been in charge of Gambia, Jordan and Gambia, also has some spell of controversy surrounding his relatively impressive coaching career.

During his stint as manager of Belgian sides Geel, Lokeren and Lierse, he was banned by the Royal Belgium Football Association for his alleged involvement in the Ye Zheyun match-fixing scandal.